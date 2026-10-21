Tom Hanks’ 101-Minute Creepy Cult Classic Is a Free Streaming Hit – and Perfect to Watch This Halloween

Before becoming a double Academy Award winner in the mid-1990s, Tom Hanks was best known for playing some more comedic roles in several of the most memorable family movies of the 1980s. Alongside Big and Splash, in 1989 Hanks led an all-star cast in a dark comedy horror movie from Gremlins director Joe Dante that spoke to the paranoid heart of everyone who has ever suspected their neighbors of being body-snatchers, murderers or having any other kind of sinister pastime you can imagine. As Halloween approaches, there couldn’t be a better time to dip back into this early Hanks gem and that is why The ‘Burbs has leaped up into the Tubi Top 10 as people take advantage of it being available on the free streaming platform. For those wanting a campy and eerie ride this spooky season, then you should really check it out while you have the chance.

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The ‘Burbs is a quintessentially ‘80s movie, from its cast to its premise and direction, and it even comes with cult classic credentials when looking at its critical reviews compared to the love it receives from nostalgic audiences. With a moderate $18 million budget, The ‘Burbs is not a spectacular special effects-driven movie and fully relies on its very capable cast to hold audiences attention, which they do with ease throughout its breezy 101-minute runtime as Hanks’ suburban everyman Ray Peterson goes about trying to persuade his wife and other neighbors that their newest residents, the Klopeks, are potentially ritualistic murderers. This leads to plenty of comedic moments as Ray finds increasingly desperate ways of proving his theories. Alongside Hanks on the ride are Carrie Fisher as his sceptical wife, Bonnie, Bruce Dern as paranoid war vet Mark Rumsfield, Rick Ducommun as nosy neighbor Art Weingartner, and the every-present 80s kid Corey Feldman as overly-enthusiastic teen Ricky Butler.

The ‘Burbs Is a Must Watch ‘80s Movie – No Matter What the Critics Say

The ‘Burbs continued Hanks’ run of successful comedies that helped him become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars of the 1980s and 1990s, with a $49.1 million box office and really fount its footing when it hit home video and subsequently cable TV in the years following its release. Yet, the film did not please critics half as much audiences took the spooky hijinks to their hearts as the years went on. The film’s 53% Rotten Tomatoes score delivered a divided message, with critics either loving or hating the hokey goings on in suburbia. Roger Ebert gave it two stars out of four, saying it attempted to be “somewhere between Beetlejuice and The Twilight Zone,” which actually sounds more like a massive compliment than a negative, and a pretty accurate description of the film.

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It is notable that the film could have been much different and probably not have endured itself to audiences quite as much if Hanks had not been case in the lead role. Just like Dante’s original plans for a much darker Gremlins, the script for The ‘Burbs originally ended with Ray Peterson being killed by his neighbors, but no one wanted to watch a Tom Hanks character meet that kind of end, which saw the film’s final act being rewritten into the riotous triumphant moment for the character instead. The ‘Burbs was also impacted greatly by the WGA strikes of 1988, meaning that once filming began the original script could not be reworked or altered in any way. This resulted in some of the movie’s best moments being the result of ad-libs done by the main cast on the instruction of Dante when some sections of the script just didn’t work. The end result was the kind of movie that can only be made by a select, talented group of actors under a specific set of circumstances that would probably never come about again. That is perhaps one reason that this year’s Peacock TV series reboot of The ‘Burbs lacked some of the chaotic feel of the original movie and didn’t quite land for fans of the original – even though it was huge hit on the platform. Maybe you should check out both this Halloween and see which you prefer.

Should The ‘Burbs have been remade, or was it always going to end with something that could never quite live up to what came before it? Let us know in the comments.