Remake of Tom Hanks 1980s Cult Classic Breaks Streaming Record, Nears 1 Billion Views Milestone

In 1989, Universal Pictures released The ‘Burbs, a dark comedy directed by Joe Dante that explored the internal anxieties of residents living in the fictional Hinkley Hills. The film featured Tom Hanks as Ray Peterson, a man whose staycation becomes an obsessive investigation into the Klopek family next door, who he’s convinced harbors a dark secret. Upon its theatrical debut, the production was met with mixed reviews and an underwhelming box office performance, a death sentence for most movies. However, despite this bumpy beginning, The ‘Burbs developed a significant cult following over the subsequent decades, primarily due to its unique blend of suburban satire and psychological suspense. This enduring interest eventually prompted NBCUniversal to commission a television adaptation of The ‘Burbs for Peacock, reimagining the narrative through a modern lens while maintaining the core premise of neighborhood paranoia.

According to data from Nielsen and internal streaming reports, The ‘Burbs logged 712 million minutes of viewing during the week of February 9 through February 16, 2026. When accounting for the viewership from the program’s initial premiere date on February 8 and the days since February 16, the series is currently approaching the one billion-minute milestone. The first season of The ‘Burbs consists of eight episodes with an average runtime of 40 minutes, meaning that 712 million minutes equate to approximately 2.22 million viewers watching the entire season in its first full week. Despite these high engagement levels, the series remains behind the record for a Peacock original premiere week, which is currently held by The Best Man: The Final Chapters, with 762 million minutes clocked during its debut window in December 2022.

The ‘Burbs‘ Success Should Lead to Another Season

The success of The ‘Burbs series can be explained by its ability to effectively balance the tension of a mystery thriller with the absurdity of neighborhood suspicion, focusing on the lives of Samira (Keke Palmer) and Rob (Jack Whitehall) as they navigate the eccentricities of Hinkley Hills. This version of the story also moves past the singular focus of the original film to explore the broader social dynamics of the community, creating a more comprehensive environment for the narrative to unfold. As a result, while the original movie was restricted by a standard theatrical runtime, the Peacock series utilizes its episodic structure to provide more depth to the ensemble cast. The inclusion of secondary characters such as Naveen (Kapil Talwalkar) and Dana (Paula Pell) ensures that the cul-de-sac feels like a populated setting rather than a static backdrop.

There’s good news for fans of The ‘Burbs, as the narrative structure of the first season suggests that the creative team has long-term plans for the property. The finale concluded with an open ending that left several primary mysteries unresolved, specifically concerning the true nature of some key town’s residents and the history of Hinkley Hills itself. Since the series has established itself as a major hit for Peacock, the streaming platform is likely to prioritize the renewal of a proven asset that can maintain consistent engagement levels.

