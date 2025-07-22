This ’80s Comedy Will Forever Be the Greatest Game Adaptation

Adapting beloved games into films has proven to be a challenging task for Hollywood. With films like Battleship and the recent flop Borderlands showing that they can turn out horrendously bad, it shows that film studios fail to grasp what makes the games so popular and well-received. There are some outliers, with the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise proving that worthy film adaptations are possible, but likely the best game adaptation came out 40 years ago. Jonathan Lynn’s Clue, which stars the likes of Tim Curry and Christopher Lloyd, successfully adapts the beloved board game through its quirky sense of humor and incredible chemistry among the cast.

Clue is a subversive, self-aware comedy that captures the essence of the game while creating a style of its own, and is not talked about nearly enough as the comedy classic it is.

Clue Does Everything a Game Adaptation Should Do

The Clue board game has the recipe for a great murder mystery plot, and the film capitalizes on that perfectly. Having a fairly standard whodunit storyline, the film makes use of its simple premise and stretches it into something even more worthwhile. Jonathan Lynn and John Landis come up with a fast-paced and surprising story that utilizes its one location to the fullest extent. From Looney Tunes-esque gags as well as shades of adult humor, Lynn crafts a film that can be appreciated by all ages.

The production design is easily one of the strongest aspects of the film. Playing a pivotal role in the game, John Robert Lloyd brings the rooms of the house to life with his memorable set design. Each room feels extremely lived in despite its luxurious nature, with hidden hallways and trap doors contributing to the maze-like structure of the house. When the characters are traveling in the house, it feels exactly like the game, as the audience is looking for clues along with the characters. Although the film had a modest $15-million budget, the filmmakers created a memorable set that even movies of today struggle to replicate.

The cast is pitch-perfect throughout the film. Even though the costumes do an excellent job of adapting the characters from the game, it’s the performances that bring them to life. Eileen Brennan and Michael McKean do a fantastic job of conveying the comedic aspects of their characters, but it’s Tim Curry who puts on an all-time comedic performance as the butler. Whether he’s screaming about the murders that occur or stoically staring at the house guests, he expertly conveys the tone of the film without swaying too far from reality. He may be more known for his roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Stephen King’s IT, as well as a recent role in 2024’s Stream, but his work in Clue is easily among his best.

Clue Takes a Unique Spin on the Whodunit

Although the board game plays as a traditional whodunit, the film has a lot more up its sleeve. The film has a constantly evolving plot, revealing information every couple of minutes to keep the tension high. Doing so not only makes for a compelling mystery but also acts as a faithful adaptation of the game. The film also has many comedic gags mixed in with the murder mystery plot, with random appearances by singing telemarketers contributing to the film’s sense of humor. Mixing outlandish set pieces within a murder plot, the film feels as if Mel Brooks directed a thriller.

Easily one of the strongest aspects of Clue is its ending, or multiple endings, that is. Instead of giving a straightforward answer to the killer reveal, the film decides to give the viewer multiple endings of how the murder plot occurred. In most films, having this ambiguous of an ending would be frustrating, but because of the tone the film sets up as well as the game always having a different killer reveal, it worked wonderfully for the film. Those wanting a definitive answer may find themselves angry with the resolution, but the decision to provide multiple resolutions is a bold and subversive tactic that more studio films should take note of.

While the film wasn’t a major box-office success, time has proven that Clue is the best game adaptation. From its whimsical style to incredible writing by Flynn, the film is easily one of the most entertaining films released in the ’80s. There may be more Clue adaptations in the future, with Zach Creggor supposedly having one in development, but it’s very unlikely that the quality would be even close to the 1985 classic.

