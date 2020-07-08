Tom Hanks' Greyhound Rotten Tomatoes Early Reviews Are Out
The first reviews are out for Tom Hanks's Greyhound, the film which hails from Sony and Apple, and debuted earlier today on Apple TV+, allowing fans to get a glimpse of the World War II drama in spite of the continued closure of movie theaters amid the coronavirus pandemic. The film was co-written by Hanks, and takes him back yet again to the second World War, where movies like Saving Private Ryan and series like HBO's epic Band of Brothers have left an indellible mark on Hanks's career. This time, he plays a Navy captain in the head of combat.
The WWII-set film was originally supposed to be released in theaters by Sony on June 12th. However, with the coronavirus pandemic keeping movie theaters closed, Sony had to decide what to do with Greyhound. It could have delayed the film a few months or dropped it onto VOD platforms, but it appears selling to Apple was the best option. Apple bought the film for an exclusive debut on Apple TV+, so anyone with a subscription to the service will be able to watch at home next month.
Greyhound will be the biggest film to premiere on Apple TV+ by leaps and bounds, mainly because Hanks' star power. The beloved actor not only plays the lead role in the war film, he wrote the screenplay, which is based on a novel from C.S. Forester.
The film stars Hanks as a U.S. Navy captain in the early years of World War II, who is tasked with leading a convoy of Allied forces as they are being chased by Nazi U-boat wolfpacks. Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham, Karl Glusman, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Greyhound is directed by Aaron Schneider, who is best known for helming the 2009 drama Get Low.
Rotten Tomatoes
Early reviews are in for Tom Hanks and Aaron Schneider's #GreyhoundMovie - currently it's #Fresh at 78% on the #Tomatometer, with 27 reviews: https://t.co/n1CZSxDsme pic.twitter.com/VpAfv9HMXW— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 6, 2020
Engaget
Tom Hanks: 'Absolute heartbreak' that 'Greyhound' won't debut in theaters https://t.co/jIxGFGZhyR #GreyhoundMovie— Javier Coello (@Javi_Coello) July 6, 2020
Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment
Greyhound: Slick, intense, & engaging. Aaron Schneider’s fast paced World War 2 drama makes the viewer feel as though they are part of a naval battle. Greyhound marks the first film that I’ve seen in quarantine that made me truly miss the big screen experience. #GreyhoundMovie pic.twitter.com/zO3ZZttii7— Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) July 6, 2020
JoBlo
#GreyhoundMovie is absolutely rock solid, with @tomhanks never more like Jimmy Stewart than he is here in a tailor-made part. my @joblocom review: https://t.co/x6okgjMrpc— Chris Bumbray (@cbumbray) July 6, 2020
Mike McGranaghan, Aisle Seat
I love Tom Hanks as much as the next person, but GREYHOUND is one of the year's bigger disappointments. It debuts on Apple TV+ this Friday.
Read my review here: https://t.co/N6nTDZZxWP#Greyhound #GreyhoundMovie pic.twitter.com/Di40TcMUSA— Mike McGranaghan (@AisleSeat) July 6, 2020
David Fear, Rolling Stone
There's a lot of BFDE in the Destroyer porn #GreyhoundMovie. A **lot.** I'm talking, of course, about Big Father's Day Energy.— David Fear (@davidlfear) July 6, 2020
Next Best Picture
GREYHOUND’s old-school nostalgia is refreshing, featuring excellent craftsmanship & a strong Tom Hanks performance— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) July 6, 2020
Review by @mavericksmovies #GreyhoundMovie #TomHanks #AppleTVPlus #AppleTV #MovieReview #ActionMovie #Movies #Film #Cinema #FilmTwitter https://t.co/4DWHjpiSsS
Ready Steady Cut
Its reliance on the star lead defeats the objective of the war achievement — #Greyhound has got this terribly wrong.@StreamingDan reviews #GreyhoundMovie, out this Friday on #AppleTVPlushttps://t.co/hLamhl3f7q— Ready Steady Cut (@ReadySteadyCut) July 7, 2020
The Jam Report
While it doesn't exactly reinvent the wheel of war movies, GREYHOUND is often tense and thrilling, but suffers from a lack of narrative depth. Check out my full review at the link below! #GreyhoundMovie https://t.co/XfOOHWaTO2— Doug Jamieson (@itsdougjam) July 6, 2020
The Hindu Cinema
#Greyhound review: #TomHanks elevates the @AppleTVPlus film to be so much more than it’s storyline, with an almost internalised performance that’s less on dialogue and action, but more starkly etched in the crippling anxiety on his face#GreyhoundMoviehttps://t.co/tPdWoMvHhc— The Hindu Cinema (@TheHinduCinema) July 7, 2020
