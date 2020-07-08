Tom Hanks' Greyhound Rotten Tomatoes Early Reviews Are Out

The first reviews are out for Tom Hanks's Greyhound, the film which hails from Sony and Apple, and debuted earlier today on Apple TV+, allowing fans to get a glimpse of the World War II drama in spite of the continued closure of movie theaters amid the coronavirus pandemic. The film was co-written by Hanks, and takes him back yet again to the second World War, where movies like Saving Private Ryan and series like HBO's epic Band of Brothers have left an indellible mark on Hanks's career. This time, he plays a Navy captain in the head of combat.

The WWII-set film was originally supposed to be released in theaters by Sony on June 12th. However, with the coronavirus pandemic keeping movie theaters closed, Sony had to decide what to do with Greyhound. It could have delayed the film a few months or dropped it onto VOD platforms, but it appears selling to Apple was the best option. Apple bought the film for an exclusive debut on Apple TV+, so anyone with a subscription to the service will be able to watch at home next month.

Greyhound will be the biggest film to premiere on Apple TV+ by leaps and bounds, mainly because Hanks' star power. The beloved actor not only plays the lead role in the war film, he wrote the screenplay, which is based on a novel from C.S. Forester.

The film stars Hanks as a U.S. Navy captain in the early years of World War II, who is tasked with leading a convoy of Allied forces as they are being chased by Nazi U-boat wolfpacks. Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham, Karl Glusman, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Greyhound is directed by Aaron Schneider, who is best known for helming the 2009 drama Get Low.

You can see a sampling of the reviews below.