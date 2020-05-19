Tom Hanks’ Greyhound to Skip Theaters and Premiere on Apple TV+

As theaters around the country remain closed due to COVID-19, and summer movie season fast approaches, studios are getting creative and making decisions as to whether or not their films need to get delayed or handed an alternate release strategy. Movies like My Spy and The Lovebirds have been sold to streaming services, allowing the studios to make back some money while also getting the films to the fans. It looks like Tom Hanks' newest movie, Greyhound, is following the same path.

According to Deadline, Greyhound will be skipping a theatrical release altogether and heading straight for streaming. Sony Pictures initially had the film slated for release on Father's Day weekend, but a reopening of theaters by that time is looking less and less likely. So the studio struck a deal with Apple to send Greyhound exclusively to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Greyhound will be the biggest film to premiere on Apple TV+ by leaps and bounds, mainly because Hanks' star power. The beloved actor not only plays the lead role in the war film, he wrote the screenplay, which is based on a novel from C.S. Forester. At this time, Apple has not revealed a release date for Greyhound.

The film stars Hanks as a U.S. Navy captain in the early years of World War II, who is tasked with leading a convoy of Allied forces as they are being chased by Nazi U-boat wolfpacks. Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham, Karl Glusman, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Greyhound is directed by Aaron Schneider, who is best known for helming the 2009 drama Get Low.

Apple TV+ hasn't made nearly as many waves with original content as rival services like Netflix and Disney+, but the new project does seem to be on the right track going forward. Apple TV+ recently premiered the acclaimed documentary Beastie Boys Story, and is preparing to release the new animated series Central Park later this month.

Are you looking forward to watching Tom Hanks' Greyhound? Will it be worth a trial of Apple TV+? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.