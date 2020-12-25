Tom Hanks' Newest Movie Is Now on HBO Max

✖

While fans of Tom Hanks have two months left to wait before his next film, Finch, debuts on Apple TV+, the legendary actor's most recent film has just hit HBO Max. As of Saturday, September 4th, News of the World is now streaming on HBO Max. The film had previously been released in theaters on Christmas Day 2020.

Directed by Paul Greengrass — who Hanks worked with previously in Captain Phillips — and based on the novel of the same name by Paulette Jiles, News of the World follows a widowed Civil War veteran Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks) who agrees to deliver a girl, Johanna (Helena Zengel) taken in by the Kiowa people years ago to her last remaining family, her aunt, and uncle, against her will. Along the way, the pair travel hundred of miles and face tremendous challenges as they both search for a place that either of them can truly call home.

The screenplay for News of the World was written by Greengrass along with Luke Davies (Lion) and the film was produced by Gary Goetzman, Gail Mutrux, and Gregory Goodman. In addition to Hanks and Zengel, the film stars Neil Sandilands, Ray McKinnon, Mare Winningham, Elizabeth Marvel, and Thomas Francis Murphy. The film was released in theaters on December 25, 2020, and was generally well-received by both critics and audiences. News of the World ended up bringing in $12.7 million at the box office. The film also received four Academy Award nominations for Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Sound. Zengel received nominations for Best Supporting Actress at both the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role in the film.

News of the World is now streaming on HBO Max. You can check out a full list of everything coming to streaming on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video for the month of September in our comprehensive roundup here.

Are you glad News of the World is now on HBO Max? Let us know in the comment section.