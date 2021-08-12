Tom Hanks' Finch First Look And Premiere Date Released By Apple TV+

✖

A first look at Tom Hanks' new Apple TV+ film Finch has been released in the form of a photo image, which depicts Hanks' character alongside two faithful companions: a pet dog and a robot helper. It's an image that's both intriguing on a sci-fi level and wholesomely heart-warming in the way you'd expect from a Tom Hanks dramatic role. Finch is being directed by Game of Thrones' Miguel Sapochnik - and no doubt there are plenty of GoT fans who will see this first image and immediately have jokes about how well-lit it is, given Sapochnik's controversial work on the HBO hit series.

(Photo: Apple TV+)

If Miguel Sapochnik's name sounds familiar, it's because he was the director of some of Game of Thrones biggest and most (in)famous battle episodes, including "Hardhome", "Battle of the Bastards", and the hated final season episodes "The Long Night" and "The Bells". It was "The Long Night" (in which the living warriors of Westeros war against the undead army of The Night King at Winterfell) that stirred controversy about Sapochnik's directorial choices: viewers complained the inky cinematography and shaky-cam shooting style made the most pivotal battle of Game of Thrones into a murky and unsatisfying experience. It was criticism that Sapochnik didn't take well, as he ultimately stirred more controversy by blaming viewers' televisions for their poor viewing experience.

Well, as you can see above, with Finch, Miguel Sapochnik is going for a much more stripped-down and simple character piece. With the first-look photo we also get more details that explain how the story really comes together (via Deadline):

In the film directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones, True Detective), [Tom Hanks] plays a robotics engineer who is among the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event. While that event left the world a wasteland, Finch has built a world of his own in the time since, which he shares with his beloved dog, Goodyear. Also living with Finch in his underground bunker is a robot (played by SAG Award winner Caleb Landry Jones) that he’s built to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. Ultimately, the trio embarks on a road trip into a desolate American West, and while on this journey, Finch looks to show his creation — who has named himself Jeff — the joy and wonder that come with being alive.

Tom Hanks stars in Finch which hits Apple TV+ on November 5th.