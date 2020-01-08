Tom Holland Takes a Break From Filming Cherry to Ride Camels with the Russo Brothers

Tom Holland is best known for playing Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s currently taking a little break from the iconic comics character to film a new movie with Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors who recently helmed Avengers: Endgame. Cherry is being adapted from the book of the same name and follows “an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder” who “becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.” Earlier today, Holland posted a photo of his “day off” on Instagram, which featured some friendly-looking camels.

#cherry," Holland wrote.

“Not your average day off! #cherry,” Holland wrote.

Previously, Holland and the Russos were filming in Ohio, but the directors revealed on Instagram a few days ago showed that they’ve moved on to the desert:

During a recent appearance at ACE Comic Con, Holland spoke more about the movie.

“It’s an incredible role,” he shared. “The book is amazing, the script is even better. I couldn’t wait to dive into it and sort of give it everything I’ve got. And it’s so different for me, I mean, I shaved my head. I really like it. I don’t know about you, but I really, really like it. It’s so much easier to manage.”

He added, “In this film, I’m playing a drug addict and I’ve never done drugs in my life, so…”

This led to a cheer from the crowd so Holland added, “Yeah, don’t do drugs, kids!”

“So, it’s just a stretch, it’s different,” Holland explained. “It’s something I’ve never done before. And it’s gonna be a tough job and I hope I can do justice. Harry and I, my little brother, we’ve been going to the VA every day. Yeah, we’ve been going to the VA in Cleveland every day and meeting with veterans and making sure we do the research and pay respects to them and tell their story through our medium of entertainment.”

Cherry is expected to be released sometime this year, and Spider-Man 3 will hit theaters on July 16, 2021.