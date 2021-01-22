Chaos Walking Trailer Starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley Released

After an unfortunate leak of the first look at the movie appeared online, Lionsgate has officially released the first trailer for Chaos Walking, the long gestating project starring both Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). Based on the young adult novel "The Knife of Never Letting Go" by Patrick Ness, the studio first purchased the right to make the film back in 2011, hoping to cash in on the YA craze they had previously found success with in The Hunger Games and The Twilight Saga. We're now years removed from that time, but Chaos Walking is finally (finally!) being released. Don't believe us? Peep the trailer in the player above!

Joining Ridley and Holland in the film are Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal, Doctor Strange), Cynthia Erivo (Bad Times at the El Royale, Widows), Nick Jonas (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Ray McKinnon (Deadwood), Kurt Sutter (Sons of Anarchy), and David Oyelowo (Selma, The Cloverfield Paradox). The film follows two unlikely companions (Ridley and Holland) who embark on a perilous adventure through the badlands of an unexplored planet as they try to escape a dangerous and disorienting reality, where all inner thoughts are seen and heard by everyone.

Chaos Walking is credited to director Doug Liman, with Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford credited with the screenplay. Principal photography on the film was conducted from August to November of 2017 but after a disastrous test screening where it was labeled “unreleasable,” the film underwent a series of reshoots in 2018. A year later The Wall Street Journal reported that it would undergo even more extensive reshoots with Don’t Breathe director Fede Alvarez tapped to help out at some point in the process.

The film's reshoots eventually took place but production was delayed by the ever busy schedule of its star. Holland was busy filming Spider-Man: Far From Home for most of 2018 and Daisy Ridley was filming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in the same time frame. The reshoots for the movie finally took place in the early part of 2019, just ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame.

To provide even further context of how long Chaos Walking has been in the works, Ridley started filming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker a year after she filmed Chaos Walking, and Episode IX was released at Christmas time in 2019 while Chaos Walking won't arrive until at least 2021. Holland will also start shooting the third Spider-Man movie from Marvel Studios and Sony later this year.

After the extensive delays, Lionsgate scheduled the film for a January 22, 2021 release date earlier this year, but given the ongoing coroanvirus pandemic it's unclear if the film will keep that date or undergo yet another delay.