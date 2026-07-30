Tom Holland Describes The One Version of Spider-Man: Brand New Day That He Absolutely “Hated”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to swing into theaters tomorrow, capping months of anticipation for the fourth chapter in Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) solo run. Ahead of the wide release, early press screenings and international premieres already produced a wave of glowing reactions, with critics highlighting the film’s ambitious action sequences and calling it Holland’s most emotionally demanding turn as the wall-crawler yet. Much of that praise centers on the story’s return to Peter’s roots as a street-level protector of New York, a shift away from the Avengers-adjacent or multiversal beats that defined the character’s previous three-film arc. Still, reaching that acclaimed final cut was far from a straightforward journey, and Holland recently detailed just how differently the movie could have turned out.

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“What’s really interesting is, we’ve seen loads of different cuts of this movie, and one of the cuts was, they took all of the notes from all of the random people that saw the film, and they changed the movie,” Holland told Quotable. Following the audience’s notes didn’t work that well, though. “And then, we watched it, and we hated it,” Holland added. “It totally didn’t work. And it’s what the people were asking for, but it wasn’t quite what we wanted as the creatives. But they learned lessons from that experience. So, a movie can change in a thousand different ways in the edit room.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Was Right to Ignore Some Feedback

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

Studios listening to fan feedback generally serves a franchise well, particularly when that feedback concerns respecting a character’s core traits or honoring a storyline audiences have grown attached to over time. However, the minutiae of filmmaking are an entirely different matter. Most of us watching a test screening are not equipped to diagnose pacing problems, restructure an act break, or understand how a single trimmed scene ripples through an entire edit. So, it is not surprising that a cut built entirely from scattered audience notes, as Holland described, resulted in a disjointed viewing experience. In this instance, the creative team appears to have been right to set that feedback aside and trust its own instincts instead.

The results support that decision. Brand New Day has landed as Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, hovering around the 90 percent mark as reviews continue to roll in. It is also projected to have a domestic opening weekend north of $250 million, with a worldwide debut estimated between $425 million and $465 million. In China, the film opened on Wednesday and immediately shattered records, pulling in roughly $37 million on its first day alone, the strongest superhero debut the market has seen since Avengers: Endgame. Even without an official U.S. premiere yet on the books, early reactions are already framing it as Holland’s best outing in the role to date.

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

The lone recurring critique, voiced across several reviews, is that the film occasionally overloads itself with subplots and supporting characters. Multiple villains, a heavily featured new arrival played by Sadie Sink, and appearances from established Avengers all compete for screen time, and a few critics argue that Peter’s own arc briefly gets crowded out as a result. Even so, that complaint has done little to dent the overall reception. Between the review scores and the box office trajectory, the MCU appears to have an absolute hit on its hands.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 31st.

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