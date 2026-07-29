Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Latest Box Office Record Could Be Good News for Superhero Movies

Spider-Man: Brand New Day doesn’t open in North American theaters until Friday, but Tom Holland’s fourth solo outing as Peter Parker has already become one of Marvel Studios’ and Sony’s biggest successes. First, the film crossed $200 million in global presale and advance ticket revenue before a single overseas ticket-buyer had even seen it play. In addition, industry estimates now put the film’s worldwide opening weekend above $460 million, a number few Marvel Cinematic Universe releases have come close to touching in recent years. Critics have been just as enthusiastic, with the film opening to a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90%, the best mark for an MCU title in five years. Now, as the film begins its international rollout, one of its earliest numbers is the most promising yet.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened in China on Wednesday, July 29, and Maoyan (via The Hollywood Reporter), the country’s largest ticketing platform, projects the film will close its first day north of $37 million at the local box office. That total would surpass the $36 million Spider-Man: Far From Home earned on its opening day in China back in 2019, seven years ago, and it would leave the next closest competitor, Venom: The Last Dance, far behind at $9.4 million. Maoyan’s forecast doesn’t stop at opening day either. The platform projects Brand New Day will finish its Chinese theatrical run with $255 million, a total that would make it the country’s biggest Hollywood release since Avengers: Endgame. Just to put things in perspective, Far From Home remains the last Hollywood superhero movie to clear $100 million in China, underscoring just how significant Brand New Day‘s numbers are.

Can Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rekindle Chinese Markets to Superheroes?

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

China’s box office was a pillar of the modern superhero movie boom. Big-budget comic book films routinely cost between $200 million and $300 million to produce, and domestic ticket sales alone rarely cover that investment once marketing spends are factored in. For years, China’s theatrical market, the largest outside the United States, supplied the difference, regularly adding well over $100 million to a superhero film’s global haul. That kind of contribution was decisive, and it shaped how studios budgeted their biggest franchise entries for the better part of a decade.

That arrangement began breaking down in recent years. Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home never received approval to open in Chinese theaters in 2021, and the trend continued as regulators grew increasingly selective about which Hollywood titles reached local screens. Recent superhero releases haven’t even been guaranteed a premiere in the country, let alone a profitable one. Marvel Studios and DC Studios have both felt the financial strain of that closed door, since production budgets haven’t shrunk even as one of the industry’s most reliable revenue streams disappeared.

Brand New Day now has a chance to reverse that trend. Peter Parker has never struggled to draw crowds on his own, as Far From Home‘s numbers already proved before the market cooled. What makes this release different is its scope, as Brand New Day isn’t a self-contained Spider-Man adventure. Jon Bernthal returns as the Punisher, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) becomes the Savage Hulk, and Sadie Sink plays a still-unconfirmed character widely rumored to be Jean Grey, tying the film directly into the future of the MCU’s mutants. If audiences respond to those threads, they may follow them into future Marvel releases, giving the studio a genuine opening to rebuild a market closed to it for years.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases in the US on July 31st.

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