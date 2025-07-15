Tom Holland’s Biggest Non-Marvel Movie Is Now on Prime Video

Tom Holland is currently getting ready for his fourth Spider-Man movie, reprising the role of Peter Parker that has already defined his career. Despite portraying the web-slinger in six Marvel movies in the last nine years, Holland has somehow found time for a few other projects, the biggest of which just made its way to Prime Video’s streaming lineup.
The film in question is Uncharted, Sony’s 2022 adaptation of the iconic video game series that saw Holland take on the role of famed fictional explorer Nathan Drake. Uncharted arrived in theaters in 2022 and, despite receiving a mixed reaction from critics and fans, the film was a solid hit at the box office. Whether or not $400 million is enough for Sony to order a sequel, especially with Holland leading the Spider-Man franchise.
Regardless of whether or not a sequel ever materializes, Uncharted has proven itself to be popular with theater-goers and on streaming. The film spent quite a long time on Netflix and was a staple of the Netflix Top 10 for several weeks.
That success could easily translate over to Prime Video, where subscribers have shown a knack for streaming big action movies. Uncharted hit Amazon’s streaming lineup on Tuesday morning, giving Prime users a new adventure to explore.
New Movies Streaming on Prime Video
Uncharted‘s arrival on Prime comes a couple of weeks after the streaming service added dozens of other movies to its lineup. The start of July saw Prime add movies like Gladiator, Rocky, Mad Max, Robocop, and more.
You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s July 1st additions below!
2 Fast 2 Furious
A Bridge Too Far
A Fish Called Wanda
Baby Boom
Back to School
Bandits
Blown Away
Blue Crush
Blue Velvet
Colors
Creed II
Death Warrant
Double Impact
Dressed to Kill
Duck Soup
Every Day
Fast & Furious 6
Fast Five
Fiddler On the Roof
Gladiator
Hart’s War
Hidden Figures
Hoodlum
How to Train Your Dragon 2
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
Into The Blue
Into The Blue 2: The Reef
It Came from Outer Space
K-PAX
Leaving Las Vegas
Licorice Pizza
Little Fockers
Little Man
Mad Max
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Mystic Pizza
No Country for Old Men
No Way Out
Only Lovers Left Alive
Paths Of Glory
Rings
Robocop (1987)
Robocop (2014)
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Rocky (1976)
Rocky Balboa
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Salt
Saving Private Ryan
Teen Wolf (1985)
The 40 Year-Old Virgin
The Addams Family (2019)
The Addams Family 2 (2021)
The Apartment
The Bone Collector
The Bounty Hunter
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Funhouse
The Great Train Robbery
The Horse Soldiers
The House Bunny
The Hustle
The Informant!
The Perfect Storm
The Usual Suspects
Thunderbolt And Lightfoot
What’s The Worst That Could Happen?
Windtalkers
Witness For The Prosecution
XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage
Sherlock S1
Shooter S1-3