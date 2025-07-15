Tom Holland’s Biggest Non-Marvel Movie Is Now on Prime Video

Tom Holland is currently getting ready for his fourth Spider-Man movie, reprising the role of Peter Parker that has already defined his career. Despite portraying the web-slinger in six Marvel movies in the last nine years, Holland has somehow found time for a few other projects, the biggest of which just made its way to Prime Video’s streaming lineup.

The film in question is Uncharted, Sony’s 2022 adaptation of the iconic video game series that saw Holland take on the role of famed fictional explorer Nathan Drake. Uncharted arrived in theaters in 2022 and, despite receiving a mixed reaction from critics and fans, the film was a solid hit at the box office. Whether or not $400 million is enough for Sony to order a sequel, especially with Holland leading the Spider-Man franchise.

Regardless of whether or not a sequel ever materializes, Uncharted has proven itself to be popular with theater-goers and on streaming. The film spent quite a long time on Netflix and was a staple of the Netflix Top 10 for several weeks.

That success could easily translate over to Prime Video, where subscribers have shown a knack for streaming big action movies. Uncharted hit Amazon’s streaming lineup on Tuesday morning, giving Prime users a new adventure to explore.

New Movies Streaming on Prime Video

Uncharted‘s arrival on Prime comes a couple of weeks after the streaming service added dozens of other movies to its lineup. The start of July saw Prime add movies like Gladiator, Rocky, Mad Max, Robocop, and more.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s July 1st additions below!

