Tom Holland Reveals That Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cut A Monster Twist For “Children to Enjoy This Movie”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is finally hitting theaters this week, and with this theatrical debut will finally come answers to a range of massive questions, from who Sadie Sink’s mysterious character really is to why and how Peter Parker’s DNA is mutating, and so much more. In addition to those reveals, many of which audiences are expecting because Brand New Day trailers heavily teased them, there are no doubt a number of surprises in store for viewers that many won’t be anticipating. After all, the trailers weren’t going to drop hints about every twist to come in the movie.

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In a recent interview, however, Tom Holland did confirm that one such potential twist was considered and then ultimately cut, and that might prove disappointing and perhaps even controversial with some fans, not only because it’s a concept from the comics that is already very popular within the fanbase but also because of the reason that it was cut. Namely, according to Holland, this major monster twist was removed because it would have been too creepy for kids who go to see the movie.

Man-Spider Was Almost Part of Brand New Day

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On Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Holland discussed the major changes that Peter undergoes in Brand New Day, and he revealed that these changes were almost so much creepier—including, the star confirmed, with the beloved comic book concept the Man-Spider. Holland said, “At one point, I was like, ‘What if he had fangs that come out of his hands?’ And he had, like, venom spikes at one point. And that is not in the movie, don’t worry. And then, you know, we explored the nightmare sequences of him waking up as the Man-Spider, and very quickly we were like, we do want children to enjoy this movie as well as adults. You know, this is a little bit too creepy.”

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It’s possible that this news might ruffle some feathers within the fanbase, in part because there are always debates about what movies are “for kids,” especially when it comes to franchises like DC, the MCU, Star Wars, and so on. Clearly, though, the intention for Brand New Day was for the movie to be watched by kids and older audiences alike. Would it have been cool to see Peter transform into a terrifying monster? Absolutely. Hopefully, though, audiences can let any potential disappointment go and lean into excitement about the movie.

Already, positive reviews and box office numbers are suggesting that Brand New Day is going to be a massive success, and that’s something to be celebrated. In fact, not only is that great news for this movie and everyone who worked on it, but it’s also the exact leg up that the MCU needs as it heads into Avengers: Doomsday in just under five months. Yes, the Man-Spider would have been cool, but an action-packed, emotionally compelling movie that gets MCU fans excited is the perfect step on this franchise’s path to finding success in a new era—and that’s exactly what Brand New Day is.