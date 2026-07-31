Frank Miller’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day Review Is a Glowing Endorsement for Comic Fans

Spider-Man: Brand New Day doesn’t technically hit theaters until tomorrow, but already, many have seen it, be it through early access screenings, special promotions, or myriad other ways. Of course, many more people will be going to see the film during its upcoming opening weekend, which may change the larger reception to a degree. However, on the whole, reviews of Brand New Day have generally been positive, and its box office projections suggest that this momentum will continue.

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In addition to praise from critics and audiences who have already gotten a chance to see the film, Brand New Day has received positive reactions from a range of professionals in the film, superhero, and/or comic book industries, and one recent—and very significant—name has just joined that list: Frank Miller. The legendary comic book creator and screenwriter is known for a host of contributions, including, relevantly, work on multiple Spider-Man comics and the creation of the Hand, which is featured in the movie. It is, in part, because of this substantial history that Miller’s words carry so much weight, and the words that he chose for Brand New Day in particular should mean comic book fans flocking to theaters.

Miller Called Brand New Day a “Fan’s Dream Come True”

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Miller shared his reaction to Brand New Day on his X account, saying, “The most Ditko movie yet and with my Hand in it for all to celebrate. This fan’s dream come true. Tom Holland is my forever Spider-Man as romantic as he is heroic. Congratulations to Destin and the whole team.” Miller is specifically referring to Steve Ditko, the iconic comic book artist who is also the co-creator of Spider-Man himself. It’s difficult to imagine an endorsement more ringing than this one, as Miller is seemingly saying that this is the most authentic Spider-Man we’ve gotten on the big screen to date.

The most Ditko movie yet and with my Hand in it for all to celebrate. This fan’s dream come true. Tom Holland is my forever Spider-Man as romantic as he is heroic. Congratulations to Destin and the whole team. pic.twitter.com/6uCC67tX0w — Frank Miller (@FrankMillerInk) July 30, 2026

With so much discourse over the last several years regarding “superhero fatigue,” this is perhaps as good an encouragement as any for those who have felt a bit burnt out on superhero movies, be they MCU, DC, or otherwise, to give Brand New Day a chance. And, unsurprisingly, given his history, Miller is absolutely right. There is so much to love about Brand New Day, from in the movie to the dynamics between the characters (yes, including Sadie Sink’s mystery character) and so much more.

It will be interesting to see how the reception plays out throughout this upcoming weekend, with the possibility that the masses won’t receive the movie as well as early audiences did. However, as it stands, Brand New Day seems on track to mark a major positive turn in the MCU—something that, hopefully, upcoming movies like Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars can keep going.