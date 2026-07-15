Tom Holland Teases Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Twist Ending (But What Does It Mean?)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is preparing for the highly anticipated return of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in his fourth solo feature, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Picking up four years after the heartbreaking conclusion of Spider-Man: No Way Home, when a magical memory wipe erased Peter’s civilian identity from the minds of his closest friends and allies, the upcoming movie finds the beloved Web-Slinger operating in a drastically different environment. Spider-Man is now working completely off the grid, without the financial backing of Stark Industries or the support of the Avengers, embracing his role as an independent vigilante fighting crime in New York City. For months, we assumed that the title of the film referred to Peter’s new status quo. However, the true meaning behind the title is much more secretive.

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“The brand-new day of this movie, it isn’t the beginning. It’s in the last frame of this movie,” Holland explained, according to The Direct. The actor’s statement suggests that the highly anticipated feature concludes with a major twist ending, requiring audiences to stay in their seats until the credits roll to understand the full scope of the narrative. Given the extensive comic book history of Spider-Man and the current theatrical trajectory of Marvel Studios, Holland’s comments might actually be teasing a fan-favorite storyline.

Is Tom Holland Getting the Black Spider-Man Suit in the MCU?

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Later this year, the MCU will assemble its roster for Avengers: Doomsday, a monumental crossover event scheduled to dominate theaters by featuring original Avengers, New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and even the X-Men. Interestingly, Spider-Man is currently not expected to appear in the movie. This absence aligns with the production’s evolving timeline, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day was originally slated to arrive after Doomsday, before a significant calendar shuffle pushed the next Avengers movie into December. However, considering Spider-Man remains Marvel’s most lucrative and recognizable asset, it is highly unlikely that the character will sit out two consecutive cinematic events, which means Holland is a sure cast choice for Avengers: Secret Wars, which is scheduled to hit theaters in December 2027. This timeline is meaningful due to what happens in the comic books.

During the original 1984 Secret Wars comic book crossover event, Spider-Man famously bonded with the alien symbiote, an extraterrestrial entity that replaced his traditional red and blue spandex with the iconic black suit. Within the current cinematic continuity, a fragment of the Venom symbiote has remained a dangling plot thread since the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which means the MCU must address it at some point. In addition, if Brand New Day was always planned to be released between Doomsday and Secret Wars, and Holland is likely involved in the second event, it’s fair to assume the solo Spider-Man movie would set things up for the closing of the Multiversal Saga. It’s not a stretch, then, to think Marvel Studios might copy the comic book events, giving Peter his black suit for Secret Wars. That would indeed be a brand-new day for Spider-Man, taking the solo franchise into exciting directions and giving its main character a surprising arc.

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Furthermore, Peter is getting organic webs in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a power that first appeared with the black suit. The movie will also pit Spider-Man against Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, which means he will need some sort of upgrade to survive the Green Goliath. Peter’s transformation in the solo movie could then be connected to the symbiote, with the final frame of the movie featuring the new suit born from Spider-Man deciding to embrace the changes.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 31st.

Do you think the twist ending of Spider-Man: Brand New Day will finally introduce the symbiote suit to the MCU? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!