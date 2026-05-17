How Old is Spider-Man in Brand New Day (& Every Other MCU Film He’s In)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, opens four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home erased Peter Parker (Tom Holland) from the memories of everyone who ever knew him. According to the official synopsis, Parker now operates as a full-time wall-crawler in a New York that has forgotten his civilian identity, isolated by choice and fighting street-level crime without the support he had in his earlier years. In addition to Peter, Brand New Way features the return of Michael Mando as Scorpion, while Jon Bernthal makes his first theatrical MCU appearance as the Punisher. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises Bruce Banner, and Sadie Sink enters the franchise in an undisclosed role that rumors have linked to Jean Grey of the X-Men. It’s a stacked cast written to function simultaneously as a street-level character study of Peter and a Phase Six crossover event.

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The four-year separation between No Way Home and Brand New Day adds to the complexity of tracking Peter’s actual age through the franchise. That’s because, before that, Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) Snap in Avengers: Infinity War suspended Parker’s aging for five full years. For audiences who have followed him across seven films, that divergence can be challenging to follow. However, the franchise has planted precise anchors to reconstruct Peter Parker’s age in each chapter of the MCU.

Spider-Man’s MCU Aging, Explained

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Peter Parker’s age across the MCU rests on two canon data points. The first is his passport, shown on screen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which lists his date of birth as August 10, 2001. The second is Tony Stark’s own words in Spider-Man: Homecoming, where he reminds Peter that he recruited “a 14-year-old kid” during the events of Civil War. Cross-referencing those two facts is what makes the rest of the timeline trackable.

Captain America: Civil War is set in May and June 2016, a date established in the official Marvel Studios timeline, published in the Marvel Studios: The First 10 Years commemorative book. In the movie, Tony travels to the Parkers’ apartment in Queens to recruit Peter, and since the boy’s birthday falls on August 10th, he had not yet turned 15 at that point. That makes Peter 14 for the entire duration of the airport battle in Leipzig. Spider-Man: Homecoming picks up three months later, in September 2016, after Peter has celebrated his 15th birthday over the summer. He even corrects Tony in the film when his mentor tells him he’s a 14-year-old characterization. At 15, Peter is a sophomore at Midtown School of Science and Technology, trying to convince Stark he is ready for full Avenger status while dismantling an arms trafficking operation run by Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton).

By Avengers: Infinity War, set in May 2018, Peter has turned 16. That number freezes the moment Thanos removes him from existence on Titan. The Blip lasts five full years, during which Peter doesn’t age. When the reversal brings him back in Avengers: Endgame, October 2023, Parker emerges exactly as he vanished, 16 years old, alongside classmates Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) and others who were snapped and returned with him.

Spider-Man: Far From Home unfolds in the summer of 2024, roughly eight months after Endgame, meaning Peter is still 16 by this point, and he identifies as such in the movie. Spider-Man: No Way Home follows closely in late 2024, with Peter canonically 17 throughout, having passed his August 10th birthday. Brand New Day is set four years after those events, placing the film in approximately late 2028. Peter Parker, born August 10, 2001, is 21 years old. Without the Snap, he would be 27.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens in theaters on July 31, 2026.

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