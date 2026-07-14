5 MCU Heroes Missing From Avengers: Doomsday That We Want To See the Most (#1 Would Be a Shocking Omission)

Avengers: Doomsday is about to shake up the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a big part of that event film’s appeal is the fact that it’s bringing together the biggest ensemble of Marvel movie actors ever assembled (no pun). However, even with the entire current roster of MCU heroes, the X-Men cast of the Fox movie era, and the Fantastic Four of the First Steps universe all coming together, there are still some very notable omissions in the character lineup.

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The 5 characters we’re going to discuss in the list below are all MCU heroes we thought for sure would be showing up for the end of the Multiverse Saga, and yet they haven’t been confirmed to be part of Avengers: Doomsday (yet). And if they really turn out to be no-shows, it will hurt – but our No. 1 pick would be a downright shocking omission, given all the buildup this character has been given.

5. America Chavez

Marvel Studios

America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) was given a bigger debut role than just about any other new addition to the MCU. America’s power to open portals between realities became the main MacGuffin of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; even a character as powerful as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) needed what America had to defy the rules of the multiverse; you would think Doom would need the same to achieve his ends in Avengers: Doomsday.

And yet, Xochitl Gomez’s name is nowhere to be found on the Avengers: Doomsday cast list, and her entire future in the MCU has been uncertain since 2022. If she doesn’t show up in the final battle for the multiverse, what was the point of all this Young Avengers buildup?

4. Iron Man

Marvel Studios

Yes, we’re getting Robert Downey Jr. back into the MCU – as an actor, but in taking over the role of Doom, he’s also leaving behind the role that made him a Marvel icon. Tony Stark/Iron Man is as fundamental to the Avengers as Captain America, and yet there has been zero indication that he’s making an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.

Whether it’s Downey playing a variant version of Iron Man (“Superior” FTW!), or a different actor who makes a cameo in the role (Tom Cruise FTW!), Marvel fans want the possibilities of the multiverse to include getting Iron Man back onscreen.

3. Black Panther (T’Challa)

Chadwick Boseman is gone (never forgotten), but the Black Panther character lives on, thanks to him, in part. However, a lot of Marvel fans haven’t been too happy with Shuri’s Black Panther II as T’Challa’s replacement. Some fans have been hoping that Avengers: Doomsday would literally open doors that allow a variant of T’Challa to step in and join the fight for the multiverse.

We already know that Ryan Coogler has big plans for Black Panther 3, including casting Denzel Washington in the film, but what we don’t know for sure is which set of characters he will be playing with. Using Avengers: Doomsday to introduce the MCU’s recast of T’Challa would be a good head start, so that fans are already invested and ready for when BP3 comes out.

2. Blade

New Line Cinema

Blade has had the hardest time of things in the post-Avengers: Endgame era. An MCU reboot with Oscar-winning Mahershala Ali was put into development back in 2019, but nothing has ever come of it. It’s frustrated a lot of fans to no end, but there’s one way Marvel Studios can recover this fumble and make a big score if Mahershala Ali’s Blade makes a surprise appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.

If not Mahershala, there is another Blade fans want to see in Doomsday: Wesley Snipes’ Blade, who is the godfather of the modern superhero movie. Snipes made a small appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, but he deserves a place at the end of this era, before Doom tears it all down.

1. Wolverine

Marvel Studios is truly playing with our emotions on this one. Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine got his MCU debut in Deadpool & Wolverine, but he’s nowhere to be found in the marketing for Avengers: Doomsday, and neither is Deadpool! After all the multiversal hopping that odd-pair did in their team-up film (including crossing paths with the TVA multiverse police), it is unthinkable that Avengers: Doomsday would leave them out.

That said, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine would be a different kind of snub. Jackman has been one of the most dedicated and generous performers in this genre of cinema, at one time carrying comic book movies on his back, and blazing a trail to the MCU’s creation with his never-bloodied claws. If the X-Men universe is making a last stand (um…), then it will be shocking to omit Wolverine from the team roster. Standing side-by-side with James Marsden (Cyclops), Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier), Ian McKellen (Magneto), and the other iconic X-Men movie stars is how Hugh Jackman broke into Hollywood. Wolverine should absolutely be on the front lines as Doomsday arrives.

Avengers: Doomsday has a release date of December 18th. Discuss the film with us on the ComicBook Forum!