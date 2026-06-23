Tom & Jerry Is Officially Changing Genres for New Movie (& It Sounds Surprisingly Great)

Considering the impending merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, Warner Bros. Animation has made a splash this week about its future. Not only did they confirm that a second Powerpuff Girls animated movie is officially in the works, but confirmed that an animated adaptation of Thundercats is officially being developed as well. The studio isn’t just developing revivals of classics from the 2000s and the 1980s, but digging into the vault to revive the classics for a new generation. Though the next Looney Tunes movie (Coyote vs Acme) was sold off by WB, the studio is bringing back Tom and Jerry with a new twist: A new genre.

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News of a new Tom and Jerry movie at Warner Bros. was announced in December of 2024, with screenwriters Rashida Jones and Will McCormack set to tackle the iconic animated duo. In a new interview, the pair actually rolled back the curtain and revealed their pitch for the movie, confirming that the new Tom and Jerry will actually be a rom-com, comparing it, in fact, to La La Land. Though that may seem like Tom and Jerry are falling in love, it’s actually their respective owners, but the two animals being at odds has roots in their own needs too.

New Tom and Jerry Movie Changes Genres After 80 Years

Speaking with Variety, Will McCormack offered this tease, revealing: “Tom and Jerry do whatever they can to kill the other or to break up [their owners]. It’s a rom-com in the style of ‘La La Land.’ Why are these characters fighting so much? Because they want to be seen, and they want to be loved. The logline of our film is literally ‘Love is worth fighting for.’”

Will McCormack and Rashida Jones have been making waves as a creative partnership for a few years now. After first working together on the film Celeste and Jesse Forever back in 2012, they’ve collaborated on a slew of other projects, including Toy Story 4 and the upcoming The Invite. Though shifting the idea of Tom and Jerry into a different genre, and seemingly making the human characters a key part of it all, may seem like the a bridge too far, it could actually be the thing that makes the two characters thrive on the big screen for the first time in years.

Though best known for being the central figures of theatrical shorts and TV shows, Tom and Jerry have been the centerpiece of several movies over the decades. Tom and Jerry: The Movie first premiered in the ’90s, with a live-action animation hybrid movie, simply called Tom and Jerry, debuting in 2021. Later this year, Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass, a film co-produced with China Film Co., Ltd., returns the pair to animation.

Though sporadic on the big screen, Tom and Jerry direct-to-video movies have been incredibly consistent, with fifteen movies released since 2001, with films that either spoof others or crossover with the likes of Wizard of Oz and Willy Wonka.

The fact remains that a new Tom and Jerry feature film sounds fun, and the pitch that McCormack and Jones have crafted does sound distinct, but there are clear roadblocks in front of it. First, Tom and Jerry movies have had a tough time working on the big screen, both critically and commercially. Second, Warner Bros. in its current form hasn’t really shown that it’s willing to put the effort behind marketing its recent films, with films like The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim getting minimal support.

Finally, and perhaps the biggest problem that could derail this one, is the aforementioned merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. Though the team at Paramount Skydance has been adamant that they don’t intend to change things too much, we’re well aware that previous consolidation of movie studios into other entertainment conglomerates has not only resulted in massive job loss, but also in previous projects being scrapped in favor of new ones. Case in point, Coyote vs Acme, a film made under the previous Warner Bros. machine that the current one was ready to scrap for a tax write-off. Hopefully the new Tom and Jerry can get off the ground, though, because the new version sounds pretty interesting.