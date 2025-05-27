Tom & Jerry’s Anime Makeover Drops New Look Before Streaming Release

Play video

The WB Kids YouTube channel has shared the official trailer for the English release of the Tom and Jerry anime, Tom and Jerry Gokko. The series was previously a Japanese-locked, children’s anime that starred everyone’s favorite mouse and cat rivals. The anime premiered exclusively in Japan on Cartoon Network Japan on November 11th, 2022, with the most recent episode airing on May 5th, 2025. The English version of the WB Kids YouTube channel will be streaming Tom and Jerry Gokko for free, but no official release date was stated other than it is coming soon to English-speaking areas.

Tom and Jerry Gokko is co-produced by Warner Bros. Japan, and it is partially inspired by the aesthetics of the Tom and Jerry: Seven Colors manga. The anime is a slice-of-life series, with the cat and mouse duo acting more as frenemies than true rivals. Even though the trailer highlights several moments where the two characters are at odds against each other, their relationship is toned down compared to the classic Tom and Jerry cartoons from the United States. There are some iterations of Tom and Jerry where the two are on more friendly terms, most noticeably the 90s Tom and Jerry: The Movie, yet Tom and Jerry Gokko is aimed at a much younger crowd.

Tom and Jerry Gokko Makes The Characters Kawaii

Even though there was a theatrical Tom and Jerry film in 2021, Tom and Jerry Gokko is meant to attract younger viewers to the brand. The show’s softer and cuter aesthetics make it ideal for little kids. Releasing Tom and Jerry Gokko on streaming is smart, as most young children watch things through streaming anyway. With anime becoming increasingly mainstream and 2025 set to be the biggest year for the medium, Warner Bros.’ attempt to merge anime with one of its oldest existing brands is an intelligent move.

Tom and Jerry is the immortal cartoon franchise about a nefarious cat named Tom trying to get one up on the slick mouse named Jerry. The early cartoons first aired in the ’40s and earned a young fanbase for their slapstick comedy. The franchise has endured to the present day, including multiple cartoons and direct-to-video movies. Tom and Jerry Gokko will be Warner Bros.’ latest venture to modernize the series for a new generation of children. Although the new anime doesn’t feature the same type of over-the-top mayhem that popularized the series in the first place, Tom and Jerry Gokko could provide fans of the long-lasting series a new flavor to enjoy the characters that have existed for over 80 years.