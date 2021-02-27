Tomb Raider Showrunner Tasha Huo Joins Red Sonja Movie

✖

Red Sonja continues to be one of the more popular fantasy characters around, but it's been difficult to get the Dynamite favorite to the big screen since the 1985 film. Things are moving in the right direction though, and now the project has a new writer in Tasha Huo (via THR). Huo is also showrunner and executive producer of the Netflix and Legendary Tomb Raider animated series, and she also penned Netflix's upcoming Witcher: Blood Origin spinoff series. Now she's undertaking another beloved character with the Red Sonja reboot, which seems to be getting a renewed push by Millennium.

The film will be pre-selling at next week's EFM, and Joey Soloway has been on board as director since 2009. The film has been in development at Millennium for quite some time but hopefully, this and the announcement that casting is set to start immediately are signs that things are moving forward towards actual production.

"I have loved Red Sonja forever and I feel so honored to help shepherd her story and start this cinematic journey. There could not be a greater moment in our world for Red Sonja's ways of wielding power and her connection with nature and our planet," said Soloway. "She is an ancient heroine with an epic calling, and translating that to the screen is a dream come true for me as a filmmaker. I can't wait to collaborate with Tasha on this vision."

Millennium co-president Jonathan Younger said "We’re very excited to be bringing Red Sonja to the market and the world. This has been a long time coming. Having Joey Soloway at the helm of this feminist icon franchise is the perfect recipe for a magical adventure, which is exactly what the world needs today."

Mark Canton (300, Power) and Courtney Solomon (After) will produce with Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman of Campbell Grobman Films, Andrea Sperling of Topple, and Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, Les Weldon, Joe Gatta, Tanner Mobley, and Younger of Millennium.

Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson, and Trevor Short of Millennium and Dorothy Canton and Luke Lieberman will executive produce.

Red Sonja follows the adventures a red-haired warrior named Sonjita, whose village was invaded by raiders. They slaughtered everyone, leaving her the only survivor, and she would one by one hunt them down for revenge. She would end up in fighting in an arena for several years, where she ended up with the nickname Red Sonja. That was her origin after the Gail Simone reboot, but odds are it will also be the one the film runs with too.

