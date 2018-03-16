Netflix and Legendary Order a Tomb Raider Anime Series

✖

Netflix is still making good on its promise to invest in anime, and it will do so soon with a very big adaptation. A new report has gone live from the entertainment giant concerning its partnership with Legendary. The pair are coming together to develop a Tomb Raider anime following work on Pacific Rim: The Black.

According to the reports, Tomb Raider will bring Lara Croft to life on screen like never before. A short logline was released for the series, and you can read up on it below:

The most iconic heroine in video games is jumping to animation! Tomb Raider is a new anime series from @Legendary following Lara Croft after the events of the video-game reboot trilogy. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 27, 2021

"Lara Croft, one of the video game world’s most iconic adventurers, makes her anime debut in an all-new series. Picking up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider video-game reboot trilogy, the animated series will chart the globetrotting heroine’s latest, greatest adventure. Twenty-five years after her first game appeared, Lara continues to explore new territory."

Netflix has tapped Tasha Huo to write and executive produce the Tomb Raider series. Dmitri M. Johnson, Stephan Bugaj, Howard Bliss, and Jacob Robinson will also oversee the series as producers.

At this point, there is no word on what this anime will focus on. Tomb Raider is currently being overseen by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal alongside Square Enix. The trio brought Lara back to video game consoles with the most recent entry, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, earning plenty of awards. Now, it seems the beloved archaeologist is heading to Netflix for a spell, and she will not go alone. This new report also confirms a King Kong anime is in the work based on the story presented in Kong: Skull Island.

