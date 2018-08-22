New ‘Top Gun 2’ Cast Members Revealed

The Top Gun sequel has added several new members to its supporting cast.

According to a report from Deadline, Top Gun: Maverick has added six new actors to the cast playing a variety of supporting roles.

Thomasin McKenzie, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez, and Monica Barbaro have all been added to the cast opposite stars Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller. Salahuddin is set to play an engineer, Ramirez and Barbaro will play pilots and Parnell is set to play an admiral. McKenzie is set to play the daughter of Connelly’s character.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ashley Edward Miller, and Zack Stentz, Top Gun Maverick will see Cruise once again play Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. Original producer Jerry Bruckheimer is also producing the sequel while Harold Faltermeyer is returning to compose the score.

The plot for the film is said to involve Maverick mentoring Goose’s son. Cruise told E! News that the film is “about a guy who flies jets” which doesn’t really give away any real details about the film’s plot.

The new Top Gun movie has been in development for years but struggled to get off the ground following the death of director Tony Scott in 2012. However, Cruise announced that production on the sequel to the iconic ’80s movie had begun back in June when he shared a photo of himself in full flight gear with a jet in the background as well as the slogan “Feel the need” summing things up perfectly.

Top Gun: Maverick is currently scheduled to be released in July 2019.

Are you excited for the Top Gun sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.