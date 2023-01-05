Top Gun: Maverick Was Highest-Selling Home Entertainment Title in UK for 2022

Top Gun: Maverick was not just a massive success at the box office, but has turned into one of the year's biggest home video releases, as well. The film, which is currently the top-grossing movie of 2022 (although it's likely to be unseated by Avatar: The Way of Water soon), also set a record as the biggest opening-week sales in the history of digital movies, according to numbers by Fandango. These numbers reflect not just enthusiasm for the movie, but the idea that blockbuster movies that get a physical release can still have a decent sell-through life. Now, Deadline is reporting that Maverick was the highest-selling home entertainment title in the UK last year.

Top Gun: Maverick reportedly made 1.2 million sales across DVD, Blu-ray and Digital EST, the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) and the Official Charts Company (OCC) reported. The next-best thing was Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which had over 900,000 sales across DVD, Blu-ray, and EST, and also got about 450,000 digital rentals.

When it was first released on VHS in 1987, Top Gun was the best-selling tape of all time. While most movies in the early days of home video sold for upwards of $75 -- a strategy by studios to keep them prohibitively expensive for average people -- Paramount decided to embrace the VHS market with Top Gun. It was one of the first movies that was "priced to own," and arguably changed the face of the home entertainment market forever when it sold huge numbers.

Top Gun: Maverick has received positive reactions from fans and critics. It earned a coveted A+ CinemaScore, the first given in 2022, and has a 97% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to Top Gun: Maverick's official synopsis, After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.



Joseph Kosinski directed Top Gun: Maverick from a screenplay written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. The film stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

Top Gun: Maverick is still in theaters, and also now available to buy on Digital. A DVD and Blu-ray will be released in November.