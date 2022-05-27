Top Gun: Maverick Star Miles Teller Opens Up on Playing the Son of Fan-Favorite Pilot Goose

✖





Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller explained how he approached playing the son of Goose. In the new film, his callsign is Rooster, an homage to Maverick's fallen partner in the first movie. However, getting to character was about more than mimicking Anthony Edwards' performance in the mega-hit. Teller sat down with Comicbook.com's Chris Killian to speak about Top Gun: Maverick. The actor came clean about how important the role of Goose was to the original film. It feels like Maverick's wingman is still a go-to reference for theater-goers of a certain age. Teller acknowledges the pop-cultural impact of that performance by Edwards. However, Rooster had to be his own character. So, there wasn't any obsessive rewinding of Top Gun to get the affectations just right. Check out what he had to say down below.

"I think I'd seen it enough," Teller began. "I knew what Goose represented and that people talk about Goose today. And Anthony, that character will stick with him forever. It's such a popular character in such a positive way. Everybody wants a Goose, everyone could use a Goose in their lives. So, I tried to carry that for sure."

Paramount release a new description of the action in Top Gun: Maverick: "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him."

"When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

