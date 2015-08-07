Top Gun: Maverick Star Miles Teller Would Try Another Superhero Role After Fantastic Four

✖

Miles Teller's turn playing a superhero in 2015's Fantastic Four reboot — Teller played Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic — may not have gone over especially well with audiences, but the failure of that film hasn't dampened his feelings about playing another superhero in the future. The Top Gun: Maverick star told ComicBook.com that he's open to playing a superhero again and particularly noted how far superhero films have come.

"I think those characters in the movie adaptations, in the shows have really come a long way," Teller said. "And I think they've really, you know, started diving into the complexity of these characters. And these characters have been written for so long and they evolved so much so I think at the end of the day, you're just looking for a well written character that hopefully you think touches on some things that you could do, and you could bring it to life."

He continued, "They're some of the best fans in the world. Some of the most particular fans in the world, but if you can satisfy that crowd and you can have fun doing it then I mean, that's great."

For now, the fans that Teller has to impress are those of the original Top Gun film. In the long-awaited sequel to the original 1996 Top Gun, Teller plays Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, call sign Rooster, the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka Goose. Teller previously spoke about the intense preparation and training he went through for the role, including actual flight training.

"I had about three months of flight training before starting the movie," Teller told Men's Journal. "That time was important to get comfortable with the crafts but also to build up our G-force tolerance, because all of the aerial elements were shot practically. The training started in a Cessna, and moved to an Extra 300, a single-prop aerobatics craft, where you start to improve your G-tolerance. From there we got into an L-39 Albatros, flying with these guys called The Patriots, who are the civilian equivalent to the Blue Angels."

Top Gun: Maverick opens in theaters May 27th.