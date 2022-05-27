Top Gun: Maverick Gets New TV Spot Celebrating Tickets Going on Sale

✖

Today was a big day at CinemaCon, especially for Tom Cruise. Not only did the actor reveal the title for the seventh Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, but the long-awaited Top: Gun Maverick had its first screening. The first reactions for the movie out of CinemaCon were extremely positive, with people claiming it was worth the wait. The movie was originally supposed to be released in 2019 but was delayed until 2020, and then the pandemic set it back a couple more times. The movie is now scheduled to be released on Memorial Day. In fact, tickets for the film are going on sale next week, and Fandango just shared a new TV spot to celebrate.

"'Easy Maverick. Let's try not to get fired on the first day.' Tom Cruise takes his turn in the instructor's seat in #TopGunMaverick. Tickets go on sale May 3! See it in theaters May 27," Fandango tweeted. You can check out the new TV spot below:

In addition to the movie screening at CinemaCon, this week also saw Lady Gaga announce her new song for the movie. Miles Teller, who is appearing in the film as Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Goose (Anthony Edwards in the original movie), showed up on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week to talk about how he selected his character's call sign, Rooster. Teller joked with the late-night host, "I thought it was in the family of Goose? Like Goose and Rooster?"

You can read the Top Gun: Maverick description here: "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled to be released on May 27th.