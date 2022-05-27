Miles Teller Reveals Why His Call Sign Is Rooster in Top Gun Sequel

✖

Miles Teller revealed how he selected his call sign for Top Gun: Maverick. As the release date for the movie inches closer, the star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel to talk about his trip into the Danger Zone. Older fans are wondering how Goose's kid will end up feeling on film. In Maverick, Teller plays Rooster, which might raise some eyebrows as far as call signs go. But, there's a bit of a reason for the swap. Teller joked with the late night host, "I thought it was in the family of Goose? Like Goose and Rooster?" That's a fun wrinkle and you can bet that a lot of the people filing into theaters to see the Top Gun sequel are going to see connections to the original movie. Bringing Tom Cruise back was a high priority for the production as you couldn't do this story without his character. Hype is building for Maverick and small details like this are bound to increase things.

Manny Jacinto is putting on his flight suit for this franchise too. He explained how fun it was to enter this world in an interview for Variety. "I was so fun. I mean, man, we shot that three years ago," Jacinto said. "Before that, 30 years was the first one. 33 years people have been waiting ... I can't wait. I mean, Tom does not disappoint. It was incredibly fun to shoot it. If I can remember it [laughs]. It was the best experience... He just gives off this vibe, this energy of work ethic. It inspires you. You get on set and you make sure you give 110%. You can't help but do that."

Here's a brand new description for Maverick from Paramount: "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.'"

"Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Are you looking forward to the new Top Gun? Let us know down in the comments!