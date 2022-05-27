Top Gun: Maverick: Never-Before-Seen Footage of "Great Balls of Fire" Performance Released

In Top Gun: Maverick, Miles Teller plays "Rooster," son of the original Top Gun's "Goose," with Rooster taking on a number of his father's traits, including his musical talents, as seen below in the full performance of "Great Balls of Fire." The original Top Gun was famous for a number of elements, which included not just its story, performances, and visuals, but also for the ways in which it incorporated music, a legacy Maverick continued with throwbacks to the past and also by injecting its own musical sensibilities. Check out the never-before-seen performance below and see Top Gun: Maverick in theaters now.

The theatrically released film includes glimpses of this sequence, but instead sees Tom Cruise's "Maverick" looking on from afar, seeing all the ways in which Rooster took after his father.

Per press release, "Paramount Pictures' blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick, produced by and starring Tom Cruise, continues to dominate the global box office and is currently the top-grossing domestic film of 2022. In the film, Rooster, portrayed by Miles Teller, sits at a piano singing a bit of 'Great Balls of Fire' while Maverick reminisces of the time he and Goose played the same song in the original film. Now you can see never-before-released footage of Miles Teller's character leading a piano singalong of 'Great Balls of Fire' in a packed bar.

"Miles Teller's version of 'Great Balls Of Fire' is just one of the songs featured on Music From The Motion Picture Top Gun: Maverick. Released May 27th via Interscope Records, Music From The Motion Picture Top Gun: Maverick had the highest debut of a soundtrack in over a year bowing at number 17 on the Billboard Top 200 debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard's Top Album Sales and Soundtrack Charts alongside the film's blockbuster opening weekend. The success of the soundtrack has been bolstered by brand-new songs 'Hold My Hand' by Lady Gaga and 'I Ain't Worried' by OneRepublic, both of which are featured in the film and on the soundtrack.

"With a combination of classics from the original film, new music, and score, the album reflects Top Gun's past, present, and future all at once. It boasts instantly recognizable cuts such as the theme song 'Danger Zone' by Kenny Loggins, and Miles Teller's show-stopping live rendition of 'Great Balls of Fire.' Plus, it features original score tracks by the movie's composers -- Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, and Academy Award winner Lady Gaga and multiple Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer."

Top Gun: Maverick is in theaters now.

