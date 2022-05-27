Top Gun: Maverick Director Reveals Deleted Scene With Major Connection to Original Movie

The highly anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick has already proven to be a major hit with both audiences and critics, but with fans having waited more than 30 years to see the return of Tom Cruise's "Maverick," they seemingly can't get enough of the adventure, with director Joseph Kosinski teasing there might be more to uncover when the film lands on home video. Kosinski confirmed that there are some scenes that didn't make the final cut, including a scene that was teased in the film's trailer that helps solidify more connections to the original film. Top Gun: Maverick is out now in theaters.

"Maybe we have a couple of nice scenes that I would love to include, that were great scenes, that just didn't make sense in our final cut," Kosinski shared with Uproxx about scenes that didn't make the theatrical cut. "Well, there's one you see in the trailer of Maverick. When he first gets to the Coronado, every Navy base has an airplane on a stick out front. Like a model, and he pulls up and looks up and it's his F-14 that he shot down three MiGs with in the first film."

He continued, "So it's him staring up at that plane. That was a nice little beat. And there was a nice scene in the infirmary with Cyclone and Phoenix and Bob. If it were in there, it would've taken a little bit of the tension away when Maverick comes in to tell Rooster they're going to be okay. But it was a really nice scene for the three of them. So maybe we'll get to include some of that on the Blu-ray."

Kosinski made sure to point out that these scenes might appear on the home video release, though didn't claim they definitely would, leaving fans to speculate what other features might be in store for us later this year when Maverick lands on home video.

In Top Gun: Maverick, "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

