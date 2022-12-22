Top Gun: Maverick Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

Top Gun: Maverick is soaring into living rooms this weekend as Paramount+ has made the sequel available to stream. It's been a big year for Tom Cruise, his return trip to the world of Top Gun has paid massive dividends. Maverick stands as the unquestioned box office king for this year. People went to see this movie more than one in theaters. It remains interesting to see how many viewers want a third entry in the series after experiencing this project. Well, that's probably a ways off with Cruise filming Mission Impossible right now. But, they can always relive the halcyon days of summer with Top Gun available to watch from the comfort of their own homes. Of course, Paramount was in the mood to celebrate. So, check out their post for yourself right here.

Comicbook.com's Spencer Perry reviewed Maverick for the site and really enjoyed it. Although the landscape is absolutely flooded with these kinds of legacy IP sequels right now. The new Top Gun is an example of how that device can be used to deliver an indisputable crowd-pleaser. Maverick functions as both a love letter to Tom Cruise's career and a celebration of a big piece of popular cinema.

#TopGun: Maverick restores your faith in the magic of movies. Stream it now on #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/4oV5ICOs6z — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) December 22, 2022

"Oftentimes with decades-later sequels, stories come from a place of greed. There's an assumption that a brand can be revived with guaranteed success and a fresh crop of faces leading the charge; but for Top Gun: Maverick, it seems like the sequel took three decades not out of laze or indifference, but because they needed filmmaking to catch up. While the larger narrative of the 2022 sequel plays it safe, functioning more as a near beat-for-beat remake of the original than anything new, there's a subtextual meaning beneath its surface that makes it such an interesting piece of modern American art. On the surface, it's a movie about flying jets and how cool they look, yes, but beneath that it seems to be a movie about Tom Cruise coming face-to-face with his mortality and how the legacy of his feature films will be what he leaves behind."

What Is Top Gun: Maverick About?

"After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it."

Are you going to be watching it at home this weekend? Let us know in the comments!