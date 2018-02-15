Top Gun: Maverick Passes Avengers: Infinity War at the Box Office

Not even Thanos can stop Tom Cruise. Top Gun: Maverick has officially overtaken Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War as the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office. On Saturday, it was reported that Top Gun: Maverick has hit $679 million at the North American box office, enough to beat Infinity War, which sits at $678 million. The film is expected to hit over $680 million before the weekend is over. Globally, Top Gun: Maverick has brought in more than $1.35 billion.

Beating out Avengers: Infinity War is just the latest milestone for Top Gun: Maverick. Earlier this month, the film overtook Titanic as well. Given the film's current box office trajectory — specifically h ow close it is to $700 million — it's very possible that the Cruise-starring film will overtake another Marvel blockbuster for the number five spot in relatively short order, Black Panther, which currently sits at $700 million. The rest of the top five are Avatar ($760 million) at number four, Spider-Man: No Way Home ($804.7 million) at number three, Avengers: Endgame ($858.3 million) at number two, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens at number one with $936 million.

In addition to overtaking Infinity War, Top Gun: Maverick is also Paramount's biggest film in its 110-year history in terms of domestic box office and more than that, the film isn't just crushing it at the box office. It's getting rave reviews from critics and fans alike. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 97% critics score and 99% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it a "rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way." You can read the Top Gun: Maverick description below:

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Top Gun: Maverick is in theaters now.

What do you think about Top Gun: Maverick's continued box office success? Do you think it will overtake Black Panther? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!