Top Gun: Maverick Producer Comments on Possible Sequel





Top Gun: Maverick's producer was asked about another sequel to the popular film. Radio Times caught up with Jerry Bruckheimer to discuss how vocal the reaction to the Tom Cruise project has been. People love Top Gun, as evidenced by the ravenous appetite for jet fighter action at the box office. It's been the biggest movie of the year by a long shot. The only question that persists for Maverick is how high it can climb. Bruckheimer is aware of the perception around the film and feels like the question of a sequel is nature. However, he told the outlet that there's no way to know right now. It took 30 years to get a workable version of a Top Gun sequel out. So, rushing it in a year or two would not serve the story or the franchise as a whole. Cruise is bound to be busy filming other projects, but would probably be able to squeeze in another trip to this universe. It's all conjecture at this point. But, there's definite fan interest, so maybe that will move things along. Check out his response down below.

"I can't tell you what the future is going to bring," Bruckheimer mused. "If you'd asked me in '86, 'Do you think you'll have a sequel out in a few years?' I'd have said maybe. But it took 30-something years to do it!"

"Well, we had been working for years to try to get the second one made – it took such a long time," he recalled. "And finally Joe [Kosinski, director] and Tom [Cruise] and McQ [writer and producer Christopher McQuarrie] came together, and we ended up with a movie that we love and our audiences love."

In a recent conversation wit Entertainment Weekly, the producer nodded toward the real-life jet footage when asked about why people love the movie so much. That's probably not it entirely, but it sure doesn't hurt.

"It's always the characters, the themes, the story," Bruckheimer began. "That's what it's all about; it's about the emotion, it's about bringing Iceman back, it's about seeing a real movie," he added. "You're in the F-18 just like those actors are. They were trained for three months to be able to get into an F-18… You can see the struggles of what they're doing, what they're going through. That's all real, that's not made-up."

Would you like to see a Maverick sequel? Let us know down in the comments!