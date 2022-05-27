Top Gun: Maverick Fan Appreciation Weekend Announced by Paramount

Top Gun: Maverick is a massive $1.34 billion-dollar box office success, and Paramount and the makers of the film want to give some love back to fans! Paramount Pictures has announced Top Gun: Maverick "Fan Appreciation Weekend" to celebrate. Top Gun: Maverick is now the seventh-highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office – a feat that's even more important in how it drew audiences (en masse) back to theaters better than any other film since the pandemic crippled the movie theater industry. In a message of thanks to fans, Chris Aronson, President, Domestic Distribution of Paramount Pictures said the following in a statement:

"Paramount Pictures is eternally grateful to the millions of fans going to theatres to experience Top Gun: Maverick the way it was meant to be seen — on the big screen. We are excited about the Maverick fanfare starting this Friday…a small token of our appreciation for the remarkable support we have received from fans."

(Photo: Paramount)

Here's the full press release about Top Gun: Maverick Fan Appreciation Weekend, via Paramount:

PARAMOUNT PICTURES ANNOUNCES TOP GUN: MAVERICK "FAN APPRECIATION WEEKEND" AT THEATRES NATIONWIDE (August 8, 2022) – On the heels of Top Gun: Maverick becoming the seventh-highest grossing movie at the domestic box office of all time, Paramount Pictures today announced Top Gun: Maverick "Fan Appreciation Weekend," a theatrical celebration to thank fans for making the film the movie event of the year. "Paramount Pictures is eternally grateful to the millions of fans going to theatres to experience Top Gun: Maverick the way it was meant to be seen — on the big screen," said Chris Aronson, President, Domestic Distribution of Paramount Pictures. "We are excited about the Maverick fanfare starting this Friday…a small token of our appreciation for the remarkable support we have received from fans." This Friday, August 12th, marks the return of Top Gun: Maverick to some of the most immersive cinema formats at participating theatres. From Friday through Sunday, August 14th, before the movie presentation begins at all participating theatres, attending fans will experience exclusive content featuring a behind-the-scenes look at shooting onboard the USS Roosevelt with Tom Cruise and the cast to see what it takes to operate, film, and live on an active warship. Tickets for all shows of Top Gun: Maverick are available at topgunmovie.com; at participating exhibitors' websites & mobile apps; as well as participating theatre box offices nationwide. A new Top Gun: Maverick Collector's print, commissioned and designed for fans by UK artist Doaly, will be given away to ticketholders at participating theatres starting Friday (while supplies last), and more information can be found at local theatre listings and exhibitor websites. As of August 7, Top Gun: Maverick has earned $662.5 million domestically and $690 million internationally. Top Gun: Maverick is the seventh-highest grossing film in domestic box office history, surpassing Titanic. It is Paramount Pictures' highest-grossing film globally ever and the highest-grossing movie ever for Tom Cruise. Top Gun: Maverick is produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, and based on characters created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr., the film stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm along with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

Top Gun: Maverick will be on Paramount+ and Home Video at a date TBA.