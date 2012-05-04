Top Gun: Maverick Passes The Avengers at Domestic Box Office

There have been many successful movies to hit theatres this year, but nothing has been dominating the box office quite like Top Gun: Maverick. Last month, the movie passed $1 billion at the worldwide box office and last week it became Paramount's biggest movie of all time. Now, the Tom Cruise-led sequel is celebrating another milestone. The film has officially passed The Avengers (2012) at the domestic box office.

According to Variety, Top Gun: Maverick has grossed $623.8 million in North America, beating the $623.3 million earned by The Avengers. Top Gun: Maverick is officially the ninth-highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office. It's being reported that the movie has a chance to pass the seventh and eighth place titles, Titanic ($659 million) and Jurassic World ($653 million). It doesn't currently seem likely that the film will beat any of the first six films unless it gets a rerelease, but you never know. Those movies are Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.6 million), Avengers: Endgame ($858.3 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($804.7 million), Avatar ($760 million), Black Panther ($700 million), and Avengers: Infinity War ($678 million).

Not only is Top Gun: Maverick crushing it at the box office, but it's been getting rave reviews. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 97% critics score and 99% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it a "rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way." You can read the Top Gun: Maverick description below:

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

