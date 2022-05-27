Top Gun: Maverick Becomes Paramount's Biggest Movie of All-Time

As the film continues to perform at the box office to tremendous success, Top Gun: Maverick has found itself at the top of the Paramount mountain. The latest global numbers from the film's box office have been released, revealing that the movie has now passed the $600 million mark internationally. Coupled with the film recently crossing $600 million domestically, the total global haul for the film now sits at $1.2 billion globally. Having achieved that major feat, Top Gun: Maverick is now the highest-grossing worldwide release from Paramount Pictures of all-time. Let's break it down below.

Having become #1 Top Gun: Maverick has leapfrogged Transformers: Age Of Extinction ($1.104 billion) and Transformers: Dark of the Moon ($1.123 billion) to take the top spot. Other major films that Top Gun: Maverick had to beat out to earn the #1 spot include Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen with $836 million globally, Shrek the Third with $807 million, and another Tom Cruise-hit, Mission: Impossible – Fallout with $787 million. It's worth noting that technically Paramount's Titanic remains their biggest film of all-time; however, Titanic was only distributed by Paramount in the United States, and was released internationally by 20th Century Fox. As a result, Top Gun: Maverick IS technically their biggest worldwide release.

The runaway success of Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel over three decades in the making, will almost certainly begin to spawn the talks of even more films in the franchise. Star Miles Teller has already confirmed that their may have already been talks about more, explaining to Entertainment Tonight: "That would be great, but that's all up to TC, that's all up to Tom. I've been having some conversations with him about it but, you know, we'll see."

For now TC is busy with the next two Mission: Impossible movies, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 and Part 2, which means the potential for more of the adventures of Maverick may be a ways off.