Top Gun: Maverick Passes $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office

A lot of new movies hit theatres this weekend from Elvis to The Black Phone, but Top Gun: Maverick is still thriving after a month into its release. In fact, it's currently unclear if the Tom Cruise sequel or Elvis won the weekend box office. However, one thing is for sure, and that's the fact that Top Gun: Maverick has hit a huge box office milestone. The movie has officially reached $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

According to Deadline, Top Gun: Maverick has earned about $521.7M domestically and $484.7M internationally. Last week, the movie officially became Cruise's biggest movie ever globally. The sequel, which was over 30 years in the making, is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 97% critics score and 99% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it a "rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way." You can read the Top Gun: Maverick description below:

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

The new movie features a cameo from Top Gun's Val Kilmer who only appears in one scene but plays an important role throughout the sequel. "I really rallied hard for him to make the movie," Cruise previously told People about including Kilmer in the sequel. "The kind of talent that he has, and you see that scene, it's very special, it's just very special."

"[Cruise] said, 'We have to have Val, we have to have him back. We have to have him in the film,'" producer Jerry Bruckheimer added. "And he was the driving force. We all wanted him, but Tom was really adamant that if he's going to make another Top Gun, Val had to be in it. [Kilmer is] such a fine actor, and he's such a good individual. We had such a good time on the first one and wanted to bring some of the gang back together again."

Top Gun: Maverick is now playing in theaters worldwide.