Top Gun: Maverick Releases Three-Hour Loop of the Beach Football Scene

If you're stuck inside this holiday season due to the cold weather, Paramount just released a little treat for your sad, cold eyes. In honor of Top Gun: Maverick hitting Paramount+ yesterday, you can now watch one of the movie's best scenes on a loop. While some networks are releasing their own versions of a yule log, Paramount has decided to spread holiday cheer by posting a three-hour video of the movie's beach football scene on YouTube.

"Some folks might prefer staring at a crackling fire for their yuletide celebrations, but if you're the type who feels the need for speed, a loop of Top Gun: Maverick's sweaty beach football scene might be the holiday joy you're looking for. Stream Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount+," the video's caption reads. You can check out the video below:

Will There Be a Top Gun 3?

Currently, Top Gun: Maverick is the highest-grossing movie of the year. The Tom Cruise-led sequel has made over $1.4 billion at the box office, and it is now the eleventh-highest-grossing film of all time. The sequel also earned an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score with a 96% critics rating and a 99% audience rating. With these types of numbers, it's no surprise that fans are wondering if there will be a Top Gun 3. Recently, director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer spoke at Deadline's Contenders LA3C panel and addressed the possibility of another film.

"Is there another story that is compelling enough that we need to go back?" Kosinski asked. "It seems to me at the end of this film that Maverick has some gas left in the tank. He's not settling down." While it sounds like it will all come down to whether or not there is another good story to be told, Kosinski also talked about the difficulties of filming the movie and the toll it took on the actors.

"I knew we'd be able to get Tom on the plane, but we weren't sure about the rest of the cast," Kosinski explained. "So, Tom devised this three-month course for all the actors, to start with a very simple airplane and work their way up to the Navy jet. They all were able to do all their scenes in the jets for real, which is just phenomenal because you can't imagine how physically difficult it is to do what they're doing. They're flying with real Top Gun pilots. They're doing the same maneuvers, even more intense maneuvers than they do in training."

He added, "I think a couple of them had a hard time, but they wouldn't let me know ... They would actually kind of keep it under wraps just because they wanted to make sure we were getting everything we needed to get."

Top: Gun Maverick is now streaming on Paramount+.