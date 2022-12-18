The Mandalorian: Star Wars Releases Their Version of a Yule Log Featuring Din Djarin and Grogu

'Tis the season to cozy up and sit by the fire... or a video of a fire. Yule log videos have become pretty popular after Netflix's looped video became a holiday staple. Now, Disney+ takes fans to the Arendelle from Frozen with their own yule log, and there's even a new Adult Swim yule log you can watch on HBO Max as well as an Interview with the Vampire-themed one on AMC. However, if you're not interested in a holiday-themed fire, Lucasfilm just released their own version: Star Wars by the Fire: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The hour-long animated video can be found on YouTube and sees Din Djarin and Grogu hanging out by a fire. If you watch long enough, you can see some creatures passing by, including a Tusken Raider riding a bantha. The official Star Wars account also shared a little clip on Instagram. "This is the Way...to keep cozy. Turn on this video to stay warm by the fire with the Mandalorian and Grogu. Enjoy an extended version at the link in our bio." You can view the post below:

When Does The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere?

The Mandalorian's third season debuts on Disney+ on March 1st. Recently, Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) spoke with Collider and explained why the new season of The Mandalorian will be the best one yet.

"I just think that the show gets more expanded and more visually profound with each season. And I think it's the vision of Jon Favreau and David Filoni, certainly, that begins that expansion. But it's also all of the artisans that they trust to collaborate with them. I was blown away by that sizzle reel. All of a sudden, the world just came at you in a much more intense, and – it's always been gratifying – but in a way that allowed you to know... You know that feeling that you have of dread or doom, or excitement personified? That's the feeling you get because the story is all of a sudden being coalesced for you to understand elements that you didn't know about," Esposito shared.

What's Next For Din Djarin and Grogu?

While fans did get to see Mando and Grogu return in The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year, everyone can't wait to see the duo back together in their own series. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on the Dagobah Dispatch Podcast (via The Direct) executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased Mando's future and his shot at redemption in the upcoming season.

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Favreau explained. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."

