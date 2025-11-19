Toy Story 5 Director Addresses Biggest Criticism of Franchise (& He Has a Point)

At the end of Toy Story 3, Andy bids an emotional farewell to his beloved toys, passing them down to Bonnie before he heads off for college. It was the perfect ending for what was a perfect film trilogy; Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the gang got to experience one final playtime with Andy as they started a new chapter with a new kid who would love them dearly. For Millennials who grew up with the Toy Story series, there was no better way to say goodbye to the iconic franchise. Of course, Toy Story 3 grossed over $1 billion worldwide, so Pixar has returned to the well not once but twice since crafting a poignant conclusion to Andy’s tale. Some fans believe Pixar is ruining what made the trilogy so special, but Toy Story 5 director Andrew Stanton doesn’t see it that way.

Speaking with Empire as part of the outlet’s 2026 preview, Stanton shared his thoughts on the one big criticism that plagues the Toy Story franchise. “So 3 was the end … of the Andy years,” he said. “Nobody’s being robbed of their trilogy. They can have that and never watch another if they don’t want to. But I’ve always loved how this world allows us to embrace time and change. There’s no promise that it stays in amber.”

Toy Story Continues to Evolve With the Times

It’s funny that Toy Story fans have expressed concern about Toy Story 5 because there were similar conversations surrounding Toy Story 4 (and even Toy Story 3 for a period) prior to its release back in 2019. Understandably, there was a fear that Pixar was undoing the perfect ending by adding another chapter to Woody’s story, but Toy Story 4 ended up being just as successful as its predecessor. Not only did it also earn $1 billion at the box office and win the Oscar for Best Animated feature, it also told an emotional and mature narrative about the difficulties of adjusting to change, making it a worthwhile addition to the series. In a way, it would have been odd if Woody just seamlessly transitioned to life in Bonnie’s room. Instead, he went on a journey to carve out his own path in life — similar to how college students learn about themselves when they head off to school.

Toy Story 5 has the potential to be another entertaining and thoughtful installment, with Pixar offering commentary on the evolving world in its signature way. As seen in the first Toy Story 5 teaser, the film’s main conceit pits Bonnie’s traditional toys against technology. The tablet Lilypad leads a new set of toys, reflecting how today’s children love their screen time. But in typical Pixar fashion, there should be a lot of nuance to Toy Story 5‘s portrayal of technology. Stanton noted that the filmmaking team didn’t want to just make technology a one-note villain. Technology’s had a tremendous impact on everyone’s lives, and it’s exciting to see Pixar approach that topic from a compelling angle.

In an age where popular franchises are milked to the very last drop (see: the influx of Marvel and Star Wars shows on Disney+), fan concerns shouldn’t be dismissed. Fears people have about Toy Story 5 and its potential impact on the franchise are rooted in previous examples. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that Pixar has never rushed a Toy Story film. Nine years separated Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4, and now Toy Story 5 is arriving seven years after its predecessor. This level of patience illustrates Pixar takes its time and only moves forward with a film when they feel like the story is strong enough. The previous two Toy Story movies made $1 billion each. It would have been easy to rush another sequel to make a quick buck, but Stanton and Co. aren’t interested in a cash grab.

And though the Toy Story franchise continues to grow in interesting ways, Stanton’s point about the original trilogy still stands. Those three films work together to tell a great story with a clear beginning, middle, and end, so if fans wanted to, they could choose to stop following the series from there and still be able to enjoy a complete arc. But based on the response to Toy Story 4 and the anticipation for Toy Story 5, people are still very interested in more adventures with Woody and Buzz. Much like how Pixar wants to keep making Inside Out sequels to explore different parts of life, there could be even more Toy Story sequels that shine a light on how things have changed.

