Inside Out 2 Writer Shares Shares How Many Sequels to Expect (And We’re Excited)

Inside Out 2 co-writer David Holstein shares his thoughts for where the franchise can go next, expressing his hope to make several additional sequels. In an interview with Screen Rant, Holstein was asked about the possibility of an Inside Out 3 and where the story could go from here. Underscoring that Riley is still only a teenager by the time Inside Out 2 ends, Holstein feels Pixar has only begun to scratch the surface of the series’ potential. “There’s a lot of life left to explore. I really hope that this franchise follows her through motherhood,” he said.

If Holstein has his way, the cast of emotions inside Riley’s mind will continue to grow with each installment. “I really hope that there’s a big story every couple of years that we can tell,” he said. “There are certainly plenty of good [emotions] I’m sure you can think of, and plenty of the ones that we haven’t thought of yet.”

The sequel to 2015’s Inside Out, Inside Out 2 was a massive success when it premiered last summer. Opening to widespread critical acclaim, the film grossed $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office, becoming the highest-grossing title of 2024. In late January, Inside Out 2 received an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature Film.

Disney has yet to confirm if Inside Out 3 is in development, but the studio continues to add to the franchise in other ways. December saw the debut of spin-off TV series Dream Productions, which is set between the events of the two movies. The show follows the Dream Makers, the team responsible for designing Riley’s dreams after she falls asleep.

Inside Out is definitely a series that easily lends itself to more sequels. As Holstein suggests, each movie could explore Riley at different parts of her life, overcoming a new set of personal challenges. That would allow the premise to feel fresh with each installment, as it would be fascinating to see how Riley and her emotions (old and new) react to certain scenarios, such as attending college or becoming a parent. The trick, of course, would be to craft engaging narratives worthy of the franchise name. With the first two films, Pixar demonstrated a deftness at portraying raw, human emotions, blending its trademark creativity with poignant storytelling. The studio isn’t one to milk a premise just because the potential is there. Nine years separated the first two Inside Out movies, illustrating Pixar’s commitment to making the best films possible. Just as Inside Out 2 had something insightful to say about anxiety and growing up, Inside Out 3 would have to deliver something special in its own right.

Considering Inside Out 2‘s success, Inside Out 3 seems likely. The franchise is now established as one of Pixar’s biggest draws, so Disney will probably be interested in continuing it on the big screen — as long as Pixar has a great idea for a follow-up. However, if the movie happens, it might take more than just a couple of years for it to come to fruition. Pixar’s release calendar is full through 2026, and while the studio has a June 2027 date set aside for an untitled film, that could be the window for the in-development Incredibles 3. It seems like the earliest Inside Out 3 could arrive is 2028, but that just ensures Pixar won’t be rushing it out to theaters.