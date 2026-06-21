Toy Story 5 Director Wants Part 6 to End Bonnie’s Trilogy (& Pixar Fans Have the Perfect Ending)

Given the enormous box office performance of Toy Story 5 in just one weekend, a follow-up seems inevitable. And for all the cynical responses that will (as usual) complain about the expansion of the franchise, family audiences need these movie events, and kids legitimately love the opportunity for more stories. The numbers prove it without question, and a sixth chapter would likely perform just as strongly. And luckily, Pixar’s Toy Story creatives already seem to have a good idea of what Toy Story 6 could look like.

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In conversation with Dexerto, Toy Story 5 director Andrew Stanton revealed that he doesn’t plan to make any more Toy Story sequels, but revealed he knows how he’d make the movie. He previously told Entertainment Weekly that Toy Story 5‘s planning stage created enough content for two additional movies, and he told Dextero that “Andy had a perfect trilogy, hopefully Bonnie can have the same”. He also offered more detail on his wishlist for Toy Story 6: “I would want it to be honest, like it has been, and follow the lives of the kids. That’s, I think, what really made that feel closed in a perfect trilogy for Andy. Hopefully, we’ll do the same if it keeps going for Bonnie, and whoever else comes into their lives.”

Toy Story Fans Already Know the Perfect Ending

For however long the Toy Story franchise continues – and let’s be frank, the box office will determine some of it, as well as the willingness and availability of the cast – some fans will always come back to one perfect pitch for the ending. As one viral X post in Toy Story 5‘s opening weekend said in response to Stanton’s comments: “I feel like the perfect ending is for the toys to end up with Andy’s kid.” It’s hard to argue, given Andy was where it started, and his kids coming into play would bring the story full circle.

Bonnie’s story breathed new life into Toy Story 4, but one of her most prominent acts was to cast off Woody and seemingly not question what happened to him, and original Toy Story fans haven’t always taken to her as much as Andy. Particularly because he didn’t want to part with Woody in the first place. Bonnie getting her own trilogy-ender would be a smart decision, but if we’re heading to another existential crisis for the toys, it ending with them back in Andy’s possession to pass on to his kids would be a strong way to end Toy Story 6. I’ve always liked the idea of Andy finding a way to be reunited with his old toys as an adult, as so many collectors do, but that is perhaps my own experience guiding things a little too much.

The biggest challenge for Bonnie’s trilogy is avoiding repetition as she gets older, and tech becomes more of an influence on her life. The idealistic resolution that she can have both toys and imaginative play in Toy Story 5 is a nice way to resolve the conflict, but it comes with the harsh reality that the truce simply won’t last, and Andy grew up in an entirely different world. Him realizing how much real play meant to him as his children grow up even more embedded with tech is arguably an even better ending, in that case.

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