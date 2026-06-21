Toy Story 5 Box Office Confirmed As Biggest Opening of the Year So Far

Traditional summer tentpoles have had a fairly rough time at the box office this year. Would-be blockbusters like The Mandalorian and Grogu and Masters of the Universe faltered with underwhelming totals (though the latter could still get a sequel), while indie horror movies Obsession and Backrooms reigned supreme. After Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day had a better-than-expected debut last weekend, the summer box office was really on track to get back to normal this week with the arrival of Toy Story 5. Each wave of projections pointed to the Pixar sequel having a monumental debut, and now the figures are official.

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According to Variety, Toy Story 5 earned $160 million domestically over its first three days. At one point, it was thought the film could go as high as $170 million, but Pixar won’t complain about these results. Not only did Toy Story 5 score Pixar’s biggest opening in eight years (Incredibles 2 earned $182.7 million in 2018), it posted the biggest box office opening of the year so far, beating out The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($131.7 million). Toy Story 5 currently stands at $312 million worldwide. To see how its domestic debut compares to the year’s top openings, check out the table below:

Movie Opening Weekend (Domestic) Toy Story 5 $160 million The Super Mario Galaxy Movie $131.7 million Michael $97.2 million The Mandalorian and Grogu $81.6 million Backrooms $81.4 million Project Hail Mary $80.5 million

What Could Beat Toy Story 5‘s Opening Weekend?

Toy Story 5 may be the biggest draw of the summer so far, but it isn’t the last high-profile release on the 2026 calendar. That means there’s a chance its opening weekend could eventually be topped. There are a few realistic candidates to consider. The first is the latest installment of a different premier animation franchise: Minions & Monsters. Illumination’s Despicable Me series has been one of the top earners in Hollywood for the last 16 years, and the Minions always sell tickets. The first spinoff opened with $115 million domestically in 2015, while Minions: The Rise of Gru debuted with $107 million.

With that track record, odds are Minions & Monsters will open behind Toy Story 5. Something else to consider is the fact that Minions & Monsters is opening on a Wednesday (July 1st) ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. That means its Friday-Sunday numbers will be somewhat skewed since plenty of people will head to the theater to see it that Wednesday and Thursday. One also has to wonder if Minions & Monsters‘ close proximity to Toy Story 5 will have any negative effect. Both films are targeting similar demographics, so there may not be as strong of an appetite for another animated family film so soon. Minions will do very well, it just may not come close to Toy Story.

Looking ahead to the rest of July, Spider-Man: Brand New Day might have the best shot. As always, July is going to be a very busy month at the multiplex, but estimates for Moana are softer than expected ($85 million domestic) and The Odyssey is an R-rated, three-hour fantasy epic. Christopher Nolan’s film is arguably the cinematic event of the summer for film buffs, but it would be surprising if The Odyssey‘s opening came close to Toy Story 5. The only Nolan-directed films to open with $100+ million are installments of the Dark Knight trilogy. Oppenheimer debuted with $82.4 million. Granted, that came out the same day as Barbie, and The Odyssey will have its weekend to itself as the main IMAX draw, but $160 million could be too steep of a hill to climb.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the follow-up to a record-breaking film that debuted with $260.1 million. The opening for Brand New Day probably won’t be that high (it lacks the nostalgia factor of seeing old Spider-Man movie actors return to their roles), but $160-170 million could certainly be in play. Anticipation for Brand New Day is sky high thanks to its emotional, street-level story, roles for the Punisher and Hulk, and more. Marvel isn’t the box office titan it was during its 2010s heyday, but Spider-Man remains the company’s most popular character and should be immune to shifting commercial trends. If Brand New Day can’t topple Toy Story 5, we might have to wait until the holiday season for the next challenger. The lowest opening for any Avengers movie is $191.2 million, so when Earth’s Mightiest Heroes return in Avengers: Doomsday, they could knock off Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

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