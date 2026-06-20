Toy Story 5 Scores Pixar’s Biggest Box Office Opening In 8 Years

When the mainline Toy Story series (seemingly) ended in 2019 with Toy Story 4, Pixar attempted to get creative and find a new way to keep its signature franchise going. In 2022, the studio released the spinoff Lightyear, which was oddly sold to audiences as a movie within a movie (the idea was a young Andy saw Lightyear and wanted a Buzz Lightyear action figure). While Pixar deserved credit for trying something a little different, Lightyear didn’t work, and it became one of the rare Pixar box office bombs ($226.4 million worldwide against a budget of $200 million). As a result, the studio went back to the regular Toy Story well for this summer’s Toy Story 5, which is delivering much more desirable results.

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According to Deadline, Toy Story 5 is now estimated to earn somewhere between $160-170 million domestically in its first weekend after posting $71 million during its opening day (Friday, June 19th). That opening day haul is only slightly behind Incredibles 2‘s record for highest-grossing opening day for an animated movie ($71.2 million). Assuming Toy Story 5‘s projections hold, it’ll post Pixar’s strongest opening in eight years. Incredibles 2 debuted with $182.6 million back in 2018. Toy Story 5‘s debut would be the second-best three-day start for an animated film. Check out how Toy Story 5‘s projections compare to Pixar’s openings the past several years:

Movie Opening Weekend (Domestic) Incredibles 2 $182.6 million Toy Story 5 $160-170 million (estimate) Inside Out 2 $154.2 million Toy Story 4 $120.9 million Lightyear $50.5 million Hoppers $45.3 million Onward $39.1 million Elemental $29.6 million Elio $20.8 million

Note: Table excludes Soul, Luca, and Turning Red, which all premiered on Disney+ and did not receive traditional theatrical releases.

Toy Story 5 Is Already One of the Highest-Grossing Movies of 2026

Heading into the weekend, Toy Story 5 was projected to earn between $145-150 million, which would have been enough to set a new franchise record. The numbers are even higher now, a testament to the film’s strong word of mouth. Like all of its predecessors, Toy Story 5 has earned widespread critical acclaim, with much praise being given to Jessie’s promotion to main character status and the emotional narrative that inventively tackles the “toys vs. tech” conflict. Considering the enduring popularity of the franchise, Toy Story 5 became appointment viewing for moviegoers, and the sequel is well on its way to taking full advantage of a summer landscape that hasn’t been very competitive so far. The Mandalorian and Grogu and Masters of the Universe attempted to be four-quadrant blockbusters earlier in the season, but both underwhelmed, allowing Toy Story 5 to become a juggernaut.

When prognosticating the summer box office months ago, Toy Story 5 seemed like a realistic candidate to gross $1 billion (as its two direct predecessors did). It’s well on its way to hitting that milestone. Remember, $160-170 million is only the domestic estimate. That figure doesn’t account for what Toy Story 5 is going to bring in internationally, so its worldwide debut will be even higher. Odds are, Toy Story 5 is going to have strong legs at the box office. In addition to the positive responses, it’ll be the main animated family film playing for the next couple of weeks before Minion & Monsters arrives, meaning it should have a monopoly on its target demographic.

It didn’t take long for Toy Story 5 to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year so far. Should it hit the high end of these latest estimates and finish the weekend with $170 million, it’ll be on the doorstep of 2026’s domestic top five. As of this writing, Backrooms is in sixth place with $167.8 million. There’s a world where Toy Story 5 even outgrosses the domestic total for Pixar’s Hoppers ($166 million) in one weekend, which illustrates why the studio is continuing to develop new sequels. Among the upcoming Pixar movies are Incredibles 3, Coco 2, and Monsters, Inc. 3, all of which should be massive successes if Pixar’s track record is any indication. Their last sequel, Inside Out 2, was the highest-grossing film of 2024 with $1.698 billion.

With this, Toy Story 5 will have the highest three-day opening weekend of the year so far. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie grossed $131.7 million on its first Friday-Sunday, but that film premiered on a Wednesday ahead of the Easter holiday. It’ll be interesting to see if anything can top Toy Story 5‘s debut. The likeliest candidate is Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the end of July. The latest Marvel movie is generating a ton of buzz and hype as its marketing campaign enters the homestretch. Spider-Man: No Way Home opened with $260 million domestically. That’s a high bar to clear, but $170+ million seems easily doable for Brand New Day. If Spider-Man can’t do it, it may take until Avengers: Doomsday this holiday season to unseat Toy Story 5.

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