Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Official Rating Revealed

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will arrive in theaters in two weeks, and it's shaping up to be one of the best films in the Transformers franchise. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts looks like it will do some things that are different from the Michael Bay era of the franchise. Initial reactions for the film have been praising how good it actually is, and that's saying a lot compared to the reactions to other films in the Transformers franchise other than Bumblebee. With Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' release date nearing, we're starting to get some important details, such as the rating. According to the MPA's Filmratings.com, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is rated PG-13 for "intense sequences of sci-fi action and violence, and language".

What is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts about?

Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr., Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is officially described as follows: "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beastswill take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons." Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback lead the human cast for the film which includes some surprising voice actors like Ron Perlman as the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal, Michelle Yeoh as fellow Maximal Airazor, and Pete Davidson as Autobot Mirage.

"When I met Lorenzo and the team, I was like, where are we picking this thing up from? And he was like 1994. And I was just like, that's a great era," Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr. previously said. "You know what I mean? It has a lot of texture. It's, it's rich in texture is also vibrant culturally. And as he said, it has like classic music and there's a certain energy to the nineties that I'm looking forward to capture. Like we've seen it on screen very few times, sometimes you can play into it too much, but I think there's a level of like realness that I could bring to it."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 9, 2023.

