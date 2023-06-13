Treat Williams, Everwood and Chicago Fire Actor, Dies at 71 After Motorcycle Accident

Treat Williams, a prolific actor known for his work in projects like Everwood, Hair, and Once Upon a Time in America, has passed away at the age of 71. The news was confirmed via his agent of fifteen years, Barry McPherson, in a statement to People.com. According to McPherson, Williams died on the afternoon of Monday, June 12th, after being involved in a motorcycle accident, in which a car cut him off while driving.

"He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," McPherson's statement reads. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

Born on December 1, 1951 in Rowayton, Connecticut, Williams graduated from the Franklin and Marshall College in Pennsylvania, making his onscreen debut soon after in 1975's Deadly Hero. After a standout role in 1976's The Ritz, he hit the mainstream with his role as George Berger in the 1979 film adaptation Hair, which ultimately earned him his first Golden Globe nomination. He also had an uncredited role as an Echo Base Trooper in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. His subsequent filmography included The Phantom, Once Upon a Time in America, Night of the Sharks, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 127 Hours, Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader, and Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square.

One of Williams' most well-known performances was as Dr. Andrew Brown, the lead of The WB's hit series Everwood, which aired from 2002 through 2006. He went on to make TV appearances in Brothers & Sisters, Heartland, Chicago Fire, Blue Bloods, American Odyssey, and We Own This City. He also appeared in theater productions such as Follies, Grease, Over Here!, Once in a Lifetime, Love Letters, and Pirates of Penzance.

Outside of acting, Williams became an FAA instrument-rated commercial pilot and a certified flight instructor, and penned a children's book about aircrafts. He married Pam Van Sant in 1988 and they had two children together, Gille and Ellie.

Our thoughts are with Williams' family, friends, and fans at this time.