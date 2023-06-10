Ian McGinty, Adventure Time & Welcome to Showside Comic Writer/Artist, Dead at 38

Ian McGinty, a comic book writer and artist known to readers for his work on franchises like Adventure Time and Invader Zim, has passed away. Family members of McGinty revealed the news on social media, with his mother confirming it; she writes, "He will be deeply missed and will leave a hole in hearts forever. Words cannot express how much this gentle soul meant to all of us. We will always love you Ian McGinty. May your gentle heart carry on in the lives of so many you have touched along the way." Friends and collaborators were quick to pay their tributes to him as well.

"I can't believe this. Rest in Peace, Cartoonist Ian McGinty. You were always such a kind dude. This isn't fair," writer Dave Scheidt, who collaborated with McGinty on his series Wrapped Up, tweeted. "My heart goes out to the McGinty family and all his friends and family and colleagues and fans and his partner." Editor Andrea Purcell added, "Anyone who ever interacted with Ian knows how sweet and kind he was. This is just heartbreaking, such a loss."

Though he collaborated on several fan-favorite IPs, including Adventure Time, Invader Zim, Bee and PuppyCat, Munchkin, and Bravest Warriors, McGinty was perhaps best known for creating the comic series Welcome to Showside. Described as "an all ages romp with a horror twist," the comic was turned into an animated pilot featuring McGinty's voice alongside Henry Rollins and Amanda Kaufman.

"The challenge for Welcome to Showside was to combine all-ages material with horror, which is a huge influence on me," McGinty previously told Comics Alliance. "But I think we succeeded, and I'm really excited to see how people react to the elements of horror wrapped in an all-ages comic. The fans of all-ages, of anyone, at least will pick up the book and give it a shot and, hey, hopefully they'll like it, maybe love it even."

McGinty was also notable for drawing exclusive variant covers for comics, like retailer or convention exclusives, including the likes of X-Men, Rocket Raccoon, Rocko's Modern Life, Ninjak, and Fraggle Rock.

Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.