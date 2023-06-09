Mike Batayeh Breaking Bad Actor Dead at 52

Mike Batayeh, the actor and comedian known for playing Dennis Markowski in Breaking Bad has passed away at age 52. Batayeh's family told TMZ that he died suddenly on June 1st. According to Batayeh's sister, Diane, he had a heart attack in his sleep while at home in Michigan, and he did not have a history of heart issues. "It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that my sisters and I announce the passing of our dear brother," Batayeh's family said in a statement on Facebook. "He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many."

Throughout his career, Batayeh appeared in episodes of many beloved television shows including Everybody Loves Raymond, Boy Meets World, JAG, The Shield, The Bernie Mac Show, CSI: Miami, It's Always Sunny in Philadephia, Jessie, and more. He also appeared in the Adam Sandler film, You Don't Mess with the Zohan. However, it was Batayeh's episodes of Breaking Bad that many will remember him for. The actor played the manager at Gustavo Fring's (Giancarlo Esposito) laundromat. He appeared in the Season 4 episode "End Times" and the Season 5 episodes "Hazard Pay" and "Gilding Over All."

In addition to his onscreen appearances, Batayeh was also a successful comedian who traveled the world telling jokes. Batayeh headlined at comedy clubs such as New York's Gotham and Los Angeles' Laugh Factory, Comedy Store, the Improv, and the Icehouse. According to Variety, Batayeh was one of the first American comedians to perform for local audiences in the Middle East. Batayeh performed in Dubai, where he filmed a special for Showtime Arabia. He also performed in Egypt, Lebanon, and Nazareth, and was invited by the royal family of Jordan to perform at the Amman International Comedy Festival.

Since the news of Batayeh's passing, many have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to him. Comedian Steven Lolli shared on Twitter that Batayeh "was one of my 1st & best friends in comedy in LA & a great comedian. He played Dennis in [Breaking Bad] of course. No matter how successful, he always included friends. Class act. Ask God to please go easy on us Jews, Mike. It will be a great favor coming from you RIP."

TMZ shared that Batayeh is survived by five sisters and many nephews and nieces, and the family is understandably "devastated." Batayeh was born in Detroit, and a celebration of life service will be held on June 16th in Plymouth, Michigan. Our thoughts are with Batayeh's family at this difficult time.