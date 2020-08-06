Tremors 7 Gets Rating and Title

✖

The upcoming seventh installment of the Tremors film franchise now has a title and an official rating. According to Film Ratings, the Michael Gross-starring Tremors 7 has an official title of Tremors: Shrieker Island while the film has nabbed a PG-13 rating for "creature violence, language throughout, some gore and suggestive/drug references." The film is currently slated to debut in October.

Gross reprises his role as Burt Gummer who he has played in six films and a TV series since 1990. Filmmaker Don Michael Paul, who directed Tremors 5: Bloodlines and Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell, will return to direct this one. The film also stars Jon Heder, Jackie Cruz, and Richard Brake.

In the film, “The deadly Graboids are back, illegally brought in to a new island resort by a rich playboy looking for a trophy hunt. Serving as a twisted spin on The Most Dangerous Game, it is up to Burt Gummer (Michael Gross) to save the day.”

The original Tremors saw a small Southwestern town come under attack from the massive subterranean creatures. Since then, the Graboids evolved into a variety of forms over the course of the series with the series' adventures also covering numerous different concepts as well. One constant, though, has been Gross' Burt Gummer, who even while filming the previous film, Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, was developing ideas for Tremors 7.

"I was having ideas about that while we were still doing Tremors 6," Gross previously confessed to ComicBook.com about having plans for his character's future. "Yes, absolutely I have ideas. I'm not at liberty to divulge them to you or I'd have to kill you. But yeah. My little brain is cooking about just what's the next evolution of him, what does he have to face next, and what does he need, what does he want, and how do the monsters change, too, if they do. Where do we take this next? So, it's very much a part of my thought."

Tremors: Shrieker Island is set for a direct-to-video release in October.

