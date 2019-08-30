Plot Details of New Tremors Sequel Possibly Revealed

The seventh Tremors feature film is headed into development soon, and a new report suggests that the story will center around a rich playboy hunting the Graboids for sport. This likely takes the action out of the town of Perfection once again, as the last few films have been. It was not clear prior to this whether the films would return to Perfection once the planned Tremors TV series on Syfy failed to launch and the location was theoretically “open” to the character of Burt Gummer, who was not expected to appear in the show alongside original film star Kevin Bacon.

Michael Gross, who has played Burt Gummer in six films and a TV series since 1990, will return for the seventh film. Likely to return is Jamie Kennedy, who plays Gummer’s son. Filmmaker Don Michael Paul, who directed Tremors 5: Bloodlines and Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell, will return to direct this one. It was Paul who introduced the character of Travis, played by Kennedy.

In Tremors: Island Fury, “The deadly Graboids are back, illegally brought in to a new island resort by a rich playboy looking for a trophy hunt,” according to Production Weekly (via Bloody Disgusting). In the past, the graboids and other monsters have been used as tourist attractions in Perfection and viral content online, but the idea of somebody removing them from one location and moving them to another to hunt feels like next-level crazy.

After almost thirty years playing Burt, it should be no surprise that Gross himself had sequel ideas — and he told ComicBook.com last year that he was already mulling possible futures in his head while they were making 2018’s Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell.

“I was having ideas about that while we were still doing Tremors 6,” he admitted. “Yes, absolutely I have ideas. I’m not at liberty to divulge them to you or I’d have to kill you. But yeah. My little brain is cooking about just what’s the next evolution of him, what does he have to face next, and what does he need, what does he want, and how do the monsters change, too, if they do. Where do we take this next? So it’s very much a part of my thought.”

There is no firm release date for Tremors 7 yet, and Island Fury has not yet been confirmed as the official title. Keep your eyes on ComicBook.com for more news on the Tremors franchise.