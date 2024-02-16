Trolls Band Together Gets Streaming Premiere Date

The latest movie in the Trolls film franchise is finally making its way to the world of streaming. Trolls Band Together brought Poppy and Branch back together for a third adventure late last year, and it also reunited star Justin Timberlake with his former *NSYNC members, who all have roles in the film. After having a run in theaters and some time available on-demand, Trolls Band Together will make its streaming service debut on Peacock next month.

Peacock announced on Tuesday that Trolls Band Together is finally heading to its lineup, and the film will be available to stream beginning March 15th. In addition to the regular version of the movie, the sing-along version will arrive on Peacock the same day.

It should come as no surprise that Trolls Band Together is heading to Peacock, given that DreamWorks Animation is a division of NBCUniversal, the same company that owns Peacock. Theatrical releases from DreamWorks and Illumination will usually head to Peacock before going to another service.

Here's the official synopsis for Trolls Band Together:

"In Trolls Band Together, after two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Golden Globe-nominated electropop sensation Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André; Sing 2), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs; Hamilton) and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi; Don't Look Up). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn't seen his brothers since. But when Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer; Trainwreck) and Veneer (Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells; The Book of Mormon)—Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity."

Trolls Band Together stars Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake as Poppy and Branch, the characters that they have voiced in all three Trolls films. The movie also features Camila Cabello, Eric André, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, Troye Sivan, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Zosia Mamet, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, RuPaul Charles, Aino Jawo, Caroline Hjelt, Kenan Thompson, Anderson .Paak, Kunal Nayyar, Ron Funches.